Jalandhar-based architect honoured

Jalandhar, May 15
City-based architect Thakur Udayveer Singh of the Space Race Architects was one of the 30 architects from Punjab who were honoured by Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jordamajra in Mohali on Sunday.
The felicitation ceremony was conducted by Inmai City, and Udayveer received the honour under the ‘Pillars’ category.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana