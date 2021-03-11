Jalandhar-based legal luminary appointed as Dy AG

Jalandhar, August 21

City-based advocate Vishnav Gandhi has been appointed as the Deputy Advocate General of Punjab by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

A law graduate from Panjab University, Gandhi has been discharging services in the law sector in various capacities. He had served as legal retainer in PUNGRAIN and the Local Government Department of Punjab. An active member of the Bar Council, Gandhi was also elected as executive member of the High Court Bar Association in 2014-2015. He also served as Co-opted Member of Punjab and Haryana Bar Council. He is also representing various government panels in the High Court and Supreme Court. He thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for reposing faith in his capacities and capabilities to serve the state.

Notably, the Punjab Government in the list released on Saturday appointed more than 145 law officers to represent the state before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and other judicial forums. In the list, 39 advocates from across the state had been appointed as Deputy Advocate Generals, said Gandhi. — TNS

Will serve state with dedication The appointment comes with greater responsibility to serve the state and its people. I will leave no stone unturned in discharging my duty with utmost dedication and commitment. — Vishnav Gandhi, Deputy Advocate General

#bhagwant mann #Panjab University Chandigarh