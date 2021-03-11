Jalandhar BJP leader Lalit Chadha, his nephew drown in Gangasagar river in Kolkata

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

In a tragic incident, district BJP leader Lalit Chadha and his nephew Sanyam were reportedly drowned in the Gangasagar river in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. As per information, Lalit Chadha, who owns a jewellery shop here at Jaggu chowk, had gone to Kolkata with his family three days back.

On Tuesday evening, they went to Gangasagar to take bath in the holy river. “While taking bath, Sanyam started drowning and by the time the family could notice, he was carried away by the current. In the meantime, Lalit Chadha also jumped into the river to save him but he too got drowned,” say sources.

Sanyam

The family then raised an alarm, after which locals gathered. The divers were immediately called on the spot. They jumped into the river to trace them but they couldn’t be found. It was after hours of searching, the body of Lalit Chadha was recovered, while his nephew’s body is yet to be traced.

The family members have reportedly left for Kolkata and after completing due formalities, the bodies would be brought to the city in a day or two, said the police. Lalit Chadha, meanwhile, is the head of the district BJP Mandal and a member of many religious organisations of the city.