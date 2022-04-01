Jalandhar: Book shop owner held for selling pirated textbooks

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

The city police today arrested a shop owner for selling duplicate books in violation of the Copyright Act. Photocopies of two books namely IT Planet Codebotics Class 6, IT Planet Codebotics Class 8 were recovered from his shop during the police raid.

The police officials said they received a complaint from PM Publishers Pvt Ltd, Noida, against Kiran Book Shop, Mahiran Gate, on March 28, acting on which, they today conducted a raid at the book shop. They said in the complaint, the PM Publishers had accused Kiran Anand, owner of Kiran Book Shop, of violating the copyright act by pirating the books of their publishing house and selling it in the open market without any fear of law.

“During the raid, the photocopies of the pages of two books in question (copyright of which belongs to PM Publishers Pvt Ltd), and two photostat books, were recovered,” said the police, adding that a case under Sections 63,65 of the Copyright Act 1957, and Section 240 of the IPC has been registered against him.