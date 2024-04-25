Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, April 25
Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar has brought laurels to the city by bagging the All India Rank 25 in JEE-Mains entrance exam.
An ardent Harry Potter fan and an avid reader, Rachit aspires to pursue computer engineering from an IIT.
“It is an overwhelming feeling; it still has not sunk in. I was sleeping when the result came out. My parents told me in the morning,” said Rachit. The rank holder loves to play guitar, too.
Rachit, a student of Sanskriti KMV School, has been taking coaching from a private institute.
“I had always thought ‘Jinka rank below 100 aata hai, vo koi aur hi tarah ke praani hote honge. Securing the 25th rank is something unbelievable. Now, I have achieved the feat and I am grateful,” he said.
Rachit’s elder brother is also pursuing engineering in computer science from BITS in Rajasthan’s Pilani. His mother Ritu Aggarwal takes tuition, while father Neeraj Aggarwal is a businessman.
Rachit’s mother said he became serious in studies two years ago only. “In the morning, we went to the temple to thank the Almighty. Now, we plan to celebrate the achievement,” she said, adding that he really worked hard in these two years.
“I am thankful to my teachers at the institute who guided me and provided me with complete notes. Now, my focus is on JEE-Advance,” Rachit said.
