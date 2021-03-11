Jalandhar boy wins gold in discus throw in Khelo India Games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

Coming as a huge excitement for the city, local lad Shubhkarman has won gold and set a new record in discus throw in Khelo India Games held in Panchkula.

A student of Class XII at Suranussi DIPS School, Shubhkarman has also set a new record of 60.76 m. In the recently held Junior Federation Cup in Gujarat, he has also won gold medal in under-20 category. In the coming days, he will go on to play at the Junior World Championships at Colombia.

DIPS chain chairperson Jaswinder Kaur, CEO Monica Mandotra and Principal Bela Kapoor welcomed Shubhkarman to the school with flowers. On this achievement, he was honoured with an incentive certificate. Chairperson Jaswinder Kaur said: “It is a matter of pride for us that Shubhkarman is a student of our school. Now we hope to see him win gold in Olympics”. Mandotra said there was a lot of hard work behind Shubhkarman’s victory and he surely is an inspiration to the rest of the students.

Shubhakarman said he started playing the game of discus throw after being inspired by his father Sukhwinder Singh. His father has also been a national player of javelin throw. Earlier, in the Junior National Championship, Shubhkarman has won gold in discuss throw and silver medal in shot put.

In the CBSE National Games 2019, he set a new record in discuss throw and won silver in shot put. Shubhkarman said to achieve this feat, he practices at least six hours every day. Along with sports, he also pays full attention to his studies. After this achievement, he is preparing for an international-level competition.