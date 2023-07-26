Jalandhar: Boys hurt classmate with sharp weapons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 25

A group of Nawanshahr schoolboys, all minors, fought with sharp-edged weapons, leaving one injured on Monday. The prime accused is a son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector.

The injured in his statement said he was taken by his classmate to a nearby road where already eight of his friends were present and they all had held sharp-edged weapons. “The moment I reached there, I was attacked by the group and when I tried to run away, one of my friends came in his car. His car was also attacked by the group as they hit the window pane with sharp-edged weapons,” the victim stated.

He was then admitted to the hospital and is under observation. He is out of danger now. Cases have been filed under Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) , 427 (Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage), 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against eight accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Chand who reached the spot said an investigation was carried out and a forensic team was called to check the weapons that were used. “Further action will be taken after interrogating the accused and recording a detailed statement of the victim,” he said.

#Nawanshahr