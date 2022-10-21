Jalandhar boys shine in singing reality show

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

Harsh Sikander of Devi Sahai SD Senior Secondary School and Vinay of Police DAV Public School have made Jalandhar proud on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. Both have been selected for the Mumbai round, and had impressed the judges with their singing talent.

When Harsh sang one of the bhajans of Narendra Chanchal, who is known for his religious songs, the judges were awestruck, and gave a standing ovation to him. One of the judges, Neeti Mohan, even got emotional on the stage, and couldn’t stop praising Harsh for his soulful voice.

Harsh Sikander, a student of Devi Sahai SD Senior Secondary School, belongs to a humble background. He lost his father last year. He has been supporting the family by singing in religious functions. Vinay is a student of Police DAV Public School. His father is employed with the Punjab Police and mother is a homemaker. His father says no one in the family has a background in singing.

Elated neighbours of Harsh here in Jalandhar said they have heard him singing in the local jagrans and religious programmes, and always appreciated his talent. They added that he belonged to a humble background, and his father also died last year. “The little boy in this small age has seen so much. They are six brothers and sisters, and Harsh has been supporting the family by singing in religious functions,” they added.

Similarly, Vinay also left everyone amazed with his melody and innocent responses during his interaction with the judges. Interestingly, no one in Vinay’s family was involved in singing as his father is an employee in the Punjab Police and mother is a homemaker. His parents said Vinay’s talent is purely God gifted as he has been singing since the day he learned to speak.

Principal Police DAV School, Dr Rashmi Vij also appreciated his singing and inspired him to tread further in the field. She congratulated Vinay and his family on his selection in the reality show.

Meanwhile, in July, children from Punjab were selected for the preliminary round auditions in Jalandhar by a team headed by Anand, in charge of Zee TV channel’s production team. The judges in the show are- Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan.