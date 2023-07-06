 Jalandhar: CA results declared : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: CA results declared

Harkanwar Singh Kamra, who completed his CA in 2023, celebrates with family members in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Harkanwar Singh Kamra completed his CA course, the result of which was declared on Wednesday. His parents Jasvinder Singh and Manpreet Kaur said it was a proud moment for them. Daksh Sharma, son of CA Navdeep Sharma, also passed the CA Intermediate Group 2 exam by obtaining 259/400 marks. His mother Priyanka Sharma is principal at Seth Hukam SD Public School.

KMV sets up Health Club

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has established a health club with various devices like multi-gym, magnetic bike, motorised treadmill, jogger, twister, vibrator, massager, etc. The facility will cater to the physical fitness of students. To provide expert fitness guidance to the students, a trainer will work in the gym to train students in their physical fitness, exercise and regime.

Family portfolio activity

A family portfolio activity was organised at DIPS School Urban Estate-1 to tell students about the importance of family in their life and their relationships. Children of pre-primary wing were asked to prepare a family portfolio during the summer vacations for the activity. The children presented their portfolios in front of their friends and teachers and told about the good habits of all members of their family. School principal Meenakshi Mehta said students were taught the importance of their family.

Students excel in GNDU exams

Students of MVoc Mental Health Counselling Semester 1 of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya bagged first to fifth positions in Guru Nanak Dev University results. Suhani got the first position with 440/500 marks, Gurpreet stood second with 438 marks and Mitalee was third with 413 marks. Institute principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students for the achievement.

Pupils taught skincare techniques

Meenal Sandhu of Department of Fashion Makeover at Apeejay College of Fine Arts shared strategies about taking care of the skin in sultry weather. She said imbalanced skin type is one of the major issues that teenagers grapple with. Unhealthy eating habits and a lack of a good skincare routine can result in skin issues during summer, she added. About the skin care, she said that CTM, i.e., cleaning, toning and moisturising is the ultimate mantra with the mandatory sunscreen as a last step for healthy skin.

Van Mahotsav celebrated

Students of Eklavya School celebrated Van Mahotsav. In the school assembly, educator Nishu Walia said the Van Mahotsav week is a reminder that we must protect forests and stop deforestation and practice the 3R rule: Reduce, reuse and recycle. School director Seema Handa said: “Plant a tree today for a better tomorrow.”

