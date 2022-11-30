 Jalandhar: Cake-Mixing Ceremony at CT institute : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Cake-Mixing Ceremony at CT institute

Students during a contest at GNA University. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Institute of Hotel Management organised a cake-mixing ceremony to commemorate the pre-Christmas celebrations, at Shahpur Campus. The students along with the faculty members prepared a mix for the Christmas cakes in which almonds, cashews, walnuts, candied ginger, prunes, raising, tutti fruity and glazed cherries were mixed and soaked in wine, brandy and rum for a fortnight. Then using this mix cakes are prepared, especially the Christmas plum cakes to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. The students were in a joyous mood to celebrate this festival of joy and merry. The decor and ambiance were also related to the Christmas theme. Divoy Chhabra, Principal, briefed the students about the importance of this mixing ceremony and cakes in this festive season

‘Punjabi Mah’ celebrated at Hans Raj

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated ‘Punjabi Mah 2022’ in association with Bhasha Vibhag by organising a ‘Kavi Darbar’. Raman Arora, MLA, Jalandhar Central, was the chief guest. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen mentioned the pioneering initiatives of the institution like offering free Masters Degree in Punjabi and installing sign boards in Punjabi in the campus. She remarked that Punjabi poets not only voice their expressions but also serve to provide the right direction to the youth of the land who are presently engulfed by drugs, violence, stress and misleading ideas. Sukhdev and Manoj Phagiarvi also recited their poems and added to the charm of the event. Noted journalist Jatinder Pannu said languages serve to link the world into one unit and they learn and adapt from one another. Bhasha Vibhag Punjab honoured Principal Dr Ajay Sareen with a Phulkari and a certificate for her contribution to Punjabi language. A book exhibition and folk art exhibition was also arranged for the students.

Martyrdom day atDIPS School

The students of DIPS School celebrated the Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur. Various activities were organised in the school premises on this occasion. The students recited shabad kirtan and were apprised of the teachings of the Guru. The children made paintings of the Guru and wrote his teachings. The children of the senior class informed their juniors and classmates about the life of Guru. The teachers told the children that Guru sacrificed his life for the protection of Kashmiri Hindus, hence he is called Hind ki Chadar. He inspired the students to protect the country, community and religion by following the teachings of the Guru.

Inter-school contest atGNA University

Prativad, an inter-school contest, was organised at GNA University. Prativad bagged response from various schools from all over Punjab who participated in multifarious competitions like Robotronz, Design C Pedia, Auto Brainix, Paper Plane Design, Spell Bee, Blogpost, Business Quiz, Voice of Doaba, Badminton, Healthcare Collective, Play with spreadsheets, LAN Gaming competition, Dance Star of Doaba, photography, and Young Budding Chef. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Pro- Chancellor, GNA University, was the chief guest.

MR Citi organises Annual sports day

Balachaur’s educational institution MR Citi Public Senior Secondary School celebrated its annual sports day. Balachaur SDM Vikramjit Singh presided over the function. School Chairman Ram Das Bhumbla, Principal Ritu Batra and Principal MR International School Panam Mansi Tyagi welcomed the Chief Guest Vikramjit Singh. The students of Nursery to 5th classes participated in the event. On the very first day, the Nursery students participated in 25 metre race and frog race, LKG students in simple race and balloon race, UKG students in hurdle race and 30 metre race. On the second day of event, Ist to 5th class students participated in 50 metre, 80 metre, lemon and spoon races, twin race(girls), tunnel race(boys) and aerobics.

Lyallpur student gets placement

A student of School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Kamal Mahey, got selected with Intellipat Technologies Pvt Ltd at a salary package of Rs 9 lakh per annum. Kamal has been selected on the rolls of the company. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the student and his parents for this achievement. Dr SK Sood (Director, LKCTC) congratulated the student for his achievement.

Prize distribution at state public

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised Annual Prize Distribution Programme with the theme Vijayi Bhava. The students showcased a performances and won the hearts of the audience. Dr Harneet Kaur Grover, a consultant gynaecologist, was the chief guest. She was welcomed by President of Group of State Public Schools Dr Narotam Singh, Vice President Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl. The performance on child labour and how to overcome this evil was also depicted through a dance form. Bhangra dance performance was the show stealer. Awards were honoured to all the brilliant minds from classes 1 to 12.

Needy students get scholarships

More than 40 needy students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic were distributed half tuition fee scholarship for the current semester so that they can focus on the studies freely and complete their diploma without any stress and anxiety. Principal Jagroop Singh told that the scholarship amount of about Rs 2.5 lakh had been provided by the alumni and their associations including Pushpa Rani Chopra Memorial Scholarship, Harmony 91 scholarship, Harmony 86 scholarship, BK Education for all – Umesh Kalia Scholarship, Sukh Shanti Scholarship and Prof Kanwaljit Dhudike Scholarship.

