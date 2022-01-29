Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

After SAD candidate from Jalandhar Cantonment Jagbir Brar opened his new office for political activity at Urban Estate Phase-II here on Friday, he chose to release his own manifesto for the constituency.

Facing a tough challenge from Education Minister Pargat Singh, Brar chose to pick the issue which touches the people from the constituency the most – the site of a huge garbage dump just adjoining the cremation ground at Model Town. Brar said if voted to power, his first priority would be to get this dump removed.

People from across the city who visit the area to attend the cremation of their loved ones detest the site of the dump. “The place is frequented by hundreds of people on a daily basis. Your area MLA has done nothing to improve the situation for five years. Give me a chance and I will get all clearances for an alternate garbage dumping site,” Brar told his supporters and area residents who had gathered to listen to him.

He also shared copies of his poll manifesto with them. “I will get security cameras installed throughout my constituency. Public parking will be constructed next to the Model Town market. Proper management will be provided to the civil dispensary next to the Mayor’s house in Model Town market. With the help of new technology, the treatment plant next to Jalandhar Heights will be renovated to make it odourless,” he listed out his vision for urban areas of the constituency.

For the rural areas, his list of promises included, “A new stadium with AstroTurf will be built in Sansarpur. One JCB machine, two trolleys and two tractors will be arranged for block samiti, resulting in all the garbage being transported to the dump every third day. Treatment plants will be installed in every village, enabling them to use water for irrigation.”

He gave a separate plan for the cantonment area too. “Cantt will be made a tehsil. House registries will be opened in Cantt. A facility to pay electricity bills in Cantt will be introduced. A petrol pump will be installed here. The sewerage system in Bhoor Mandi will be replaced. A new football academy will be established in Bhoor Mandi and Topkhana (including a full-sized ground near the PAP) where kids will be given a proper diet and coaching staff.”

His rival Pargat Singh has already opened his office in PPR Mall a few days ago. He is set to file his nomination paper tomorrow.

#SAD