Jalandhar Civic body inks pact with World Resources Institute

Jalandhar, January 20

The Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, today signed a MoU with World Resources Institute (WRI), India, to foster genuine and mutual collaboration to achieve better ecological and economic sustainability for Jalandhar region.

About WRI India The World Resources Institute (WRI), India, is a research organisation that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being.

The MoU was signed between Abhijeet Kaplish, MC Commissioner, and Madhav Pai, interim CEO, WRI India, in the presence of Samrat Basak, Director, Water Resilience, WRI India.

The WRI India in partnership with Rainmatter Foundation, has embarked on the ‘Thriving EcoCity-regions’ initiative. This initiative is aimed at reimagining Indian city regions through an approach that leads to both ecologically sensitive development and economic development while being climate resilient, inclusive and thriving.

“Jalandhar City is rapidly expanding and we are taking proactive steps to ensure holistic development. We understand the value that nature and ecology bring to city residents and we want to be one of the first cities in India to ensure that the growth and development we are seeing does not damage the natural spaces in our city,” said Abhijeet Kaplish.

Through this initiative, better developmental pathways and trade-offs would be explored by combining sustainable natural resources (water and ecology) management, economic growth and social development for integrated planning and development approach to climate, nature and people within city regions, the commissioner added.