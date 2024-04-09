Jalandhar civic body plans pilot project to address solid waste mgmt issue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

Recently, the NGT had imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation for not managing solid waste in the city. The MC has been drawing flak for its failure to manage waste but detailed plans on different projects have been made by the civic body and work is being done to address the major issue of the city.

The MC had sent a reply to the NGT in which different plans that are underway were mentioned. There is a budget of Rs 43 crore for the modernisation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) machinery and out of the budget, tenders worth Rs 17 crore have been invited for the purchase of machinery.

The tender also includes procurement of 25 bins of 4.5 cubic metre and 20 bins of 3.5 cubic metres, which has the capacity to transport 90 cubic metre of segregated wet waste and dry waste.

Besides, other machinery like 14 tippers having a capacity of 10.5 cubic metre, backhoe loader, tractors, crawler hydronic excavator and wheel loader machine will be purchased.

For wet waste, 100 tonne per day waste to compressed biogas (CBG) and waste to gas (WTG) plant based on the segregated municipal solid waste (organic) project worth Rs 27 crore has been prepared and tender has been called for the same. This project is based on a public-private partnership mode and will be started at the Jamsher dairy complex site.

A pilot project has been prepared for mechanical composting of wet waste within the ward at Basti Sheikh having a capacity of 2.5 TPD and if it gets successful, the same project will be started in different wards for the purpose of decentralisation in the solid waste management. The estimated cost is Rs 56 lakh and the tender has already been invited for the same.

Similarly, plans and projects to tackle fresh dry waste and legacy waste have also been prepared by the municipal corporation.

