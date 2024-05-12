Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma have busted a drug racket and recovered drug money worth Rs 84 lakh along with luxury vehicles and a truck from 13 members arrested in the 48 kg heroin case.

DGP Gaurav Yadav shared the information on social media.

The police said the accused were involved in various roles in the drug network such as suppliers, purchasers, and hawala operators.

