Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

Chandigarh, May 12
Jalandhar Commissionerate Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma have busted a drug racket and recovered drug money worth Rs 84 lakh along with luxury vehicles and a truck from 13 members arrested in the 48 kg heroin case.
Jalandhar's Commissionerate Police scores big in anti-drug efforts!— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 12, 2024
Acting on the forward and backward linkages of 48 Kg Heroin case, Additional seizure of Rs 84 lakhs drug money made along with luxury vehicles & a truck from 13 syndicate members arrested, they were involved in… pic.twitter.com/umDQETpPod
DGP Gaurav Yadav shared the information on social media.
The police said the accused were involved in various roles in the drug network such as suppliers, purchasers, and hawala operators.
