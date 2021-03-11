Jalandhar: Common yoga protocol practice at Vajra Corps

Jalandhar, May 30
As a pre-cursor event to the 8th International Yoga Day at Jalandhar Cantt, a Common Yoga Protocol practice was organised here on Monday.
The event started with a talk on yoga, its importance wherein asanas intrinsic to human body and vitality were explained. A pledge was taken by all participants to observe self-discipline and to abide by all advisories and instructions on Common Yoga Protocol issued by the Ministry of Ayush. They also pledged to use yoga techniques to enhance their immunity.
It was followed by yoga practice to include loosening exercises followed by various asanas like Tadasana, Vajraasana, Gomukhasana, Chakrasana, Shishuasana, Sarvangasana, Shavasana, Pavanmuktaasana, Dhyan and Sankalp. Certified yoga instructors explained the benefits of each asanas, with greater emphasis on pranayama and asanas which increase the respiratory strength in human body.
The event was enthusiastically attended by soldiers and families of Vajra Corps. Yoga heals the mind and body, hence adding quality to personal and professional life of soldiers.
