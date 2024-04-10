Jalandhar: Conference on entrepreneurship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering organised an international conference on 'Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: For Sustainable Global Development and Economic Growth'. The event, attended by 250 delegates, served as a vital forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to converge and explore avenues for leveraging technology, innovation and entrepreneurship toward fostering economic prosperity on a global scale. The conference featured distinguished keynote speakers, including Dr Ambika Zutsi, Professor at the University of Southern Queensland, Australia; Daniel Grossman, CEO and Chairman of Credma AG, Switzerland; presidential speaker Dr SK Chadha, Professor, University Business School and others who provided critical insights into harnessing the power of technology and academia to drive sustainable development and business growth. Dr Zutsi emphasised the importance of embracing circular economy principles, advocating the adoption of practices such as reuse, recycling and redesign to ensure business sustainability. Dr Rajesh Bagga, director of the host institute, highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in harnessing the power of technology and entrepreneurship for sustainable economic development.

Champions Trophy

Guru Nanak College of Education for Women, Kapurthala, clinched the overall Champions Trophy in Eco Vibes, an event organised by Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, in association with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The college students participated in competitions ranging from poster-making, slogan-writing, rangoli, quiz, face painting, dress-from-waste, nukkad natak and an exhibition on mission life. Different schools and colleges participated in the programme. Guru Nanak College of Education for Women, Kapurthala, secured the first position in nukkad natak, exhibition under Bioenergy category, and third position in quiz contest. Principal Manjit Kaur congratulated the participants and teacher in-charge. Members of the eco-club of college also attended a workshop on the theme of EcoSkills, HastKaagaz, Green Action and EcoPreneurs.

Alumni meet held

Under the guidance of Principal Dr Jagroop Singh, the Department of Civil Engineering at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College organised an alumni meet for the students of civil engineering. The civil engineering department is one of the oldest in Polytechnic College with 70 years of history. Thousands of students have passed diploma, many of them have retired and many are working in various MNCs, government organisations and as successful entrepreneurs. Students from various batches joined this mega event to refresh the golden moments spent in their alma mater. Dr Rajeev Bhatia, HOD, updated the students about the vision/mission statement of the department and highlighted the achievements of students and staff in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. Alumni Association president Dr Kapil Ohri, secretary Rajesh Kumar and joint secretary Jaspal Singh were present on the occasion.

Topper awarded medal, certificate

Upinderjit Kaur, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, was presented with a medal and certificate at the 49th convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, for securing the first place in BA (Honours Punjabi) Semester VI. Principal Dr Navjot congratulated the student and gave his best wishes for her future. She also appreciated Dr Akal Amrit Kaur, Head, Department of Punjabi, for her guidance and hard work.

Workshop on behavioural therapy

The Freudian Psychological Society of HMV College organised a workshop on Implementing Cognitive Behavioural Therapy: Practical Strategies for Positive Change. The resource person was Dr Radhika Gupta. She was welcomed by Dr Ashmeen Kaur, Head, PG Department of Psychology, with a planter and painting. She started the workshop by speaking about anger management techniques using cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

