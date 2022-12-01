Jalandhar: Cop’s assault video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 30

A video of a cop being thrashed by unidentified persons at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on Monday night. The cop in the video has been identified as Ravi Pal, a Home Guards volunteer. As many as five boys can be seen assaulting the cop and hurling abuses at him in the video.

ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh confirmed that the video was of the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. He said the police received the video on Wednesday and an inquiry had been initiated in this regard.

The ACP said Ravi Pal had lodged a complaint with the Division Number 4 police station and the footage was being scrutinised to identify the suspects.

“Action will be taken against the accused as per the law after an in-depth investigation,” ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh said.