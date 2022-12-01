Jalandhar: Cop’s assault video goes viral

Jalandhar, November 30
A video of a cop being thrashed by unidentified persons at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, has gone viral on social media.
The incident took place on Monday night. The cop in the video has been identified as Ravi Pal, a Home Guards volunteer. As many as five boys can be seen assaulting the cop and hurling abuses at him in the video.
Five boys hurl abuses at cop
The incident took place on Monday night. The cop in the video has been identified as Ravi Pal, a Home Guards volunteer. As many as five boys can be seen assaulting the cop and hurling abuses at him in the video.
ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh confirmed that the video was of the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. He said the police received the video on Wednesday and an inquiry had been initiated in this regard.
The ACP said Ravi Pal had lodged a complaint with the Division Number 4 police station and the footage was being scrutinised to identify the suspects.
“Action will be taken against the accused as per the law after an in-depth investigation,” ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 4.92 pc turnout in first hour of polling; centenarian woman, ex-CM Rupani among early voters
89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters
The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court No 11 of t...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...
Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'
Slams Home Secretary Suella Braverman's 'inexplicable' comme...