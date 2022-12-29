Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

Jalandhar, December 28
Cracking down on youths flouting traffic norms by installing fancy lights and number plates, and pasting stickers on their vehicles, the Model Town police have resorted to aggressive issuance of challans and impounding of vehicles.
Expect no leniency
No leniency will be shown to anyone violating law, even if they say they are sons, daughters or relatives of influential people or politicians. Randhir Kumar, ACP
As per information, in the last 28 days, the police have impounded as many as 18 luxury vehicles and issued 333 challans. Recently, a Bullet was impounded after the police found its number plate against the traffic rules. The cops said in the plate, the number was displayed in a fancy way, and some digits were written in bold letters.
Close on the heels of this incident, police personnel impounded a Mahindra Scorpio. The car owner had placed coloured and glowing lights on it as found on the vehicles of cops and VIPs. “When we stopped the youth and asked about the lights it had, he said the car belonged to a judge. After interrogation and questioning him for a couple of hours, it was found he had placed it for show-off,” the cops said.
ACP Randhir Kumar said to maintain the law and order, and to keep a close tab on youngsters creating ruckus and indulging in hooliganism, the security has been enhanced in the entire Model Town jurisdiction.
He said the police have been keeping a close tab on those youngsters who had been putting fancy stickers, lights and number plates.
“No leniency will be shown to anyone violating law even if they say they are sons or daughters of influential people or politicians,” he warned the violators.
