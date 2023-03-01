 Jalandhar: CT group organises Athletics meet : The Tribune India

Students of CT Group of Institutions take part in a race during an athletics meet in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Jalandhar: CT Group of Institutions, North Campus, organised an athletics meet on Tuesday. Arjuna awardee in boxing, Jatinder Kumar, and gold medalist Mohit Sharma were the guests during the event. A series of events like the 100-m race, 200-m relay race, three-leg race, spoon race, sack race, etc., were held. At the end of the meet, Jatinder and Mohit honoured the winners with medals. Campus director Yogesh Chhabra addressed the gathering and congratulated the winners.

DAV college organises Alumni meet

DAV College organised its alumni meet recently. The meet began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chief guest Ram K Gupta, politician Avinash Rai Khanna, former principal ML Aeri and college principal Rajesh Kumar. Kumar said the college had entered its 105th year because of the support of its alumni. Avinash Khanna shared his experiences of the days spent in the college and hostel.

Lecture on stress management held

A lecture on stress management was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women as per the directions of the Higher Education and Language Department. Sunny Gulati, assistant professor, School of Management, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, was the speaker on the occasion. He shared his views with the NSS students of the college. He shared tips for regulating the stress- inducing situations. College principal Navjot welcomed the guest and thanked him for sharing his views.

Apeejay students visit DD Kendra

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Apeejay College of Fine Arts learned about the technical aspects of hosting shows at the Jalandhar Doordarshan Kendra. Students went to the Doordarshan office and participated in a discussion on the topic ‘Change in family relations’ for the programme ‘Kuch teriyan kuch meriyan’. The programme will be aired on March 19 at 2 pm. College principal Neerja Dhingra said it is necessary to make the students aware about the technical aspects of their education.

MSc student excels in GNDU exams

Guru Nanak Dev University recently announced the results of MSc Fashion Designing and Merchandising Semester I for December 2022. Jyotsna Grover of PCM SD College for Women received accolades by bagging the third position in the university by securing 516 marks out of 550 (93.81 per cent).

‘College Darshan’ exhibition held

Lyallpur Khalsa College hosted an exhibition depicting its legacy during ‘College Darshan’ organised on its campus. The institute is a heritage and historical institution. Its history is 114-year-old and it originated in Lyallpur district of Pakistan, whose first headmaster was Master Tara Singh. Principal Prof Jasreen Kaur visited the exhibition on the occasion said the exhibition would be useful to inform students about the history and heritage of the college.

National science day at DAV college

A seminar was held at MLU DAV College on the occasion of National Science Day. Students recited poems and gave speeches during the celebrations. The celebration of National Science Day permeates a message about the predominance of science in daily life and also creates prospects for the younger generation to display their activities, efforts and achievements in the field of science for human welfare. College principal Kiranjeet Randhawa said the day was an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists.

Workshop on technical training held

A technical training was organised for the staff members at DIPS School, Uggi. HOD of Computer Department, Jagruti, informed teachers about the new changes and software in the field of computers. During the workshop, teachers were informed about new features of Microsoft, online videos, classes, editing software, etc.

Fashion Show at innocent hearts

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised Vintage Fashion Show, LAVOGA - 2023. Executive Director, Colleges, Aradhana Bowry, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was divided into three rounds: theme-based, talent Hunt and questionnaire. Dance and singing activities were also organised at the event. Ankita was declared Ms IHGI, Gursewak as Mr IHGI, Simran as Ms Charming, Aakash as Mr Handsome, Muskan as Ms Best Attire and Neeraj as Mr Best Attire. tns

Winners of LAVOGA- 2023 at Innocent Hearts. Tribune photo

