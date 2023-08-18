Jalandhar: Dance performance

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of PCM SD College for Women showcased their exceptional dance performance at the district-level 76th Independence Day celebrations held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Under the guidance of their dedicated mentor, Dr Sugandhi Bhandari, the students presented a captivating Rajasthani dance performance that resonated with the spirit of patriotism and freedom. Principal of the college, Prof Pooja Prashar stated that the students had proved that they possess not only academic excellence but also creative potential.

Patriotic emotions

Independence Day celebrations were held in State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. The celebration began with flag hoisting by President Dr Narotam Singh, Vice-President Dr Gagandeep Kaur along with Principal Savina Bahl. The programme had participants showing their patriotic emotions through bhangra, group dance and singing. Principal Bahl wished the children happy Independence Day and motivated them to be responsible citizens of India.

Special assembly held

Independence Day was celebrated in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala Road, with patriotic fervour and zeal. A special assembly was conducted wherein students gave speeches, recited poems, sang patriotic songs and gave beautiful dance performances. The Tricolour was hoisted in the school campus followed by the releasing of Tricolour balloons by Principal Priyanka Sharma. The atmosphere resonated with the slogan of Vande Mataram. Principal Sharma wished everyone on Independence Day and inspired the students to reawaken their enthusiasm for selfless service to the nation.

Unity in diversity

Guru Amar Dass Public School celebrated Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm. The programme started with the school shabad. Students presented poems and patriotic songs based on the freedom struggle. They also presented dance based on the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’ that attracted the audience. President Ajit Singh Sethi congratulated the students. The National Anthem was sung toward the end of the programme.

Stress on brotherhood

Independence Day was celebrated in Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara. Tiny tots of Class UKG gave their dance performance in Tricolour attire. A mesmerising play was enacted by the students of UKG, ‘Vatan Ke Rakhwaale’. Tiny tots of Class I took pride in glorifying the spirit of unity and brotherhood through a play ‘Unity in Diversity’. Student of Class II showcased the importance of Independence Day through a speech. Along with this, the students of Class VIII highlighted the beauty of the nation through a melodious group songs, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Woh Bharat Desh Hai Mera’. Students of Class V and VIII gave a dance performance, filling the ambience with a light of patriotism. Anju Mehta, Principal, and Davinder Kaur, Vice-Principal, wished all students and staff members on the occasion.

Freedom fighters remembered

Independence Day was celebrated with fervour and patriotism in the premises of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar. Swami Shantanand, president of the school, extended felicitations and best wishes on the historic day. The function began with the hoisting of the national flag and releasing of tricolour balloons by Principal Dr Sonia Mago. The teachers and students of Bhai Veer Singh House presented a melodious and meaningful presentation on the occasion. Patriotic dances added energy and vibrancy to the celebrations and made them realise the importance of freedom and to be always grateful to the freedom fighters and acknowledge their sacrifices.

Patriotic fervour

Saffron Public School celebrated I-Day with extraordinary enthusiasm. The programme was short, interesting and objective in which patriotism was expressed through songs, poems and dances. The programme centred around arousing a sense of responsibility amongst the young generation towards the hard-earned freedom. Flag hoisting was done by Vice-Chairperson Inderjit Kaur and Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood.

Spirit of nationalism

The spirit of patriotism and nationalism resonated through the air as Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering celebrated the Independence Day with enthusiasm and pride. The campus came alive with a plethora of activities that paid homage to the nation’s glorious journey toward freedom and progress. The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolor by Director of Apeejay Institute, Dr Rajesh Bagga. Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the day symbolised the institute’s unwavering commitment to the ideals of unity, diversity and progress that our nation stands for. A poster-making and poem recitation competition was also organised on the theme ‘Spirit of nationalism and patriotism’.

Tricolour hoisted

Tagore’s International School celebrated the Independence Day with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. The school campus was beautifully decorated with flags and balloons to commemorate the day. Students marched out in a procession through the main gate with the band playing. The dean of the school Vinod Shashi Jain hoisted the national flag and the teachers sang the national anthem. She delivered a short speech and told the students about the sacrifice of martyrs who gave up their life for the sake of freedom. Melodious patriotic songs were sung by the students. Cultural activities such as dance, quiz competition, debate and speeches were organised by the school. The school director gave a message about the value of sacrifice, hard work, honesty and character formation.