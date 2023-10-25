Jalandhar: Dasehra celebrated at EAIS

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Navratri and Dasehra was celebrated at Emm Aar International School. The celebrations commenced with a welcome speech by Rupinder Kaur. Jasraj Singh of class X eloquently spoke about the significance of Navratri, its cultural importance, and the vibrant traditions associated with this festival. Paridhi Gandhi of class IV shared insights about the significance of Dasehra, emphasising the victory of good over evil. Students of classes VI to VIII presented a play on the epic tale of Ramayan, guided by the dedicated efforts of Maninder Kaur. The recitation of hanuman chalisa by students of classes III to V added a spiritual aura to the evening.

Navratri celebrated at MWS

Mayor World School organised a special assembly for the students of Grade III to honour the accomplishments of the students for the session 2022-23 and also to celebrate Navratri. The event started by offering prayers to Goddess Navdurga and seeking blessings to protect everyone from evil. Navratri is not just about dance and devotion but also showcases the rich diversity of Indian culture. The students presented dance performances depicting nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Annual Sports Meet

Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, organised the Annual Sports Meet on the theme ‘Good health and wellbeing’. The event was graced by SSP Kapurthala Vatsala Gupta, President School Managing Committee Pankaj Sardana and Guest of Honour Divya Sardana. As many as 1400 students from Grade Nursery to Grade XII participated in the 14th Annual sports Meet. Nearly 59 track and field events including shot put, discus throw, long jump, 100m, 200m flat race and inter-school 4x100 m relay were held.