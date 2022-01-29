Jalandhar DC Ghanshyam Thori briefs expenditure observer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday briefed the election expenditure observers about the arrangements made by the administration for expenditure monitoring during upcoming assembly election in the district.

During a virtual review meeting with election expenditure observers — Pardeep Kumar Meel, Ayaz Ahmed Kohli, and Satyapal Singh Meena, all IRS — the DC said the district administration was fully committed and geared up for holding free, fair and transparent polls in Jalandhar.

He apprised the observers that the administration has already set up various cells and committees to keep a close tab over the poll expenditure being incurred by the candidates during the run up to the elections. These cells included district-level expenditure monitoring cell, media certification & monitoring committee, district-level complaint cell, C-vigil monitoring cell, besides and others, he said adding that the proper training has also been imparted to functionaries of these cells.

The DC further added that to keep a close tab over the expenditure incurred by the candidates, various teams have been deployed in the field. He also said 353 complaints have been received on C-vigil app so far and all of them have been resolved within stipulated timeline. —