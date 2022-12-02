Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh inspects proposed ROB site

Jalandhar, December 1
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today visited the site of the PAP bridge, for which there is a proposal to construct a three-lane Railway-Over-Bridge (ROB) to ensure easy access to Amritsar from the local BSF Chowk. Accompanied by officials of the National Highways Authority of India, the Deputy Commissioner, said, “The improvement of the PAP junction is being contemplated to ease traffic congestion.”
The Deputy Commissioner said the new ROB will be constructed on the road leading to PAP from the BSF Chowk, to curb traffic congestion. The construction of new Jalandhar bypass had already been proposed and tenders were floated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...