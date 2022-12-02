Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh inspects proposed ROB site

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today visited the site of the PAP bridge, for which there is a proposal to construct a three-lane Railway-Over-Bridge (ROB) to ensure easy access to Amritsar from the local BSF Chowk. Accompanied by officials of the National Highways Authority of India, the Deputy Commissioner, said, “The improvement of the PAP junction is being contemplated to ease traffic congestion.”

The Deputy Commissioner said the new ROB will be constructed on the road leading to PAP from the BSF Chowk, to curb traffic congestion. The construction of new Jalandhar bypass had already been proposed and tenders were floated.