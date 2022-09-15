Jalandhar DC promises support to Army for road around Cantt villages

Jalandhar, September 14

The district administration has assured the Army to extend all possible support for 12-km-long periphery road, to be constructed along the Jalandhar Cantonment area, which will certainly prove a boon for residents of several villages by establishing direct connect with the national highway.

While taking part in the deliberations during the video conference chaired by the Defence Secretary, Government of India, Ajay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the line departments were making all-out efforts to amicably address all issues so that the project could take off at the earliest. He said the issue of 29-acre land was being contemplated with all stakeholders, which would also be taken up with the Army authorities within a week’s time after requisite evaluation.

During the discussions over the transfer of defence land, the Army Headquarters has given its nod to issue NOC for the same. Jaspreet Singh also informed that a committee had also been constituted by the local administration to physically ascertain all the facts as well as technical aspects and their amicable resolution in larger public interest. The committee has almost completed the given task and report is being submitted shortly for further course of action, he added.

Meanwhile, the DC has asked the officials concerned to submit the status report on the project within a few days. — TNS

Issue of 29 acres being discussed

