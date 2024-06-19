Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 18

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has announced that he would listen and address the grievances of people at his office and public meeting hall from 10 am to 12 noon on working days.

Complaints to be disposed of on the spot Grievances of people will be disposed of on the spot or registered immediately in case some time is needed to resolve them. Himanshu Aggarwal, DC

Aggarwal said: “The administration has chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide citizen-centric services in a speedy manner so that the precious time of people can be saved”.

“Grievances of people will be disposed of on the spot or registered immediately in case some time is needed to resolve them. Similarly, the official concerned will be informed on phone to resolve the matter expeditiously and revert to the DC office and the member of public concerned,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

A ‘follow-up desk’ has also been set up. It will follow the action taken on applications/grievances presented to the DC, besides informing people about the status of their complaint/application in a time-bound manner.

He said a special counter-cum-helpdesk would be set up at the district administrative complex soon. It would guide people to approach officials concerned on behalf of the DC even after 12 noon daily. The helpdesk would also guide people about the procedure to be followed for their work/concerned branches/offices and timeframe to complete the work.

The DC asked officials to work in unison to provide the services to people in an easy and hassle-free manner.

