Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

Giving another golden opportunity to residents to occupy prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) has launched e-auction for as many as 117 properties at prominent locations.

Giving more information on this, Chief Administrator JDA Deepsikha Sharma today said the Authority has called for an e-auction of its 117 prime properties, including commercial, residential and chunk sites, between November 23 and December 7. She said the auction includes 62 commercial sites, 54 residential sites and one chunk site, that too at affordable prices. She further mentioned that the price for residential property starts from Rs. 20.85 lakh while Rs. 14.65 lakh would be the starting price for commercial property. Likewise, Rs 14.22 crore would be the reserved price of chunk property, she said, adding that the interested buyers-cum-investors can participate in the auction between this time period.

The Chief Administrator further said that detailed information regarding these prime properties could be sought from the website www.puda.e-auctions.in. She said the civic body was expecting massive response from the people as these properties were situated at prime locations in the vicinity of Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. She also said that keeping in view the prevailing situation in the market, the prices of these properties have been fixed at affordable rates.

The Chief Administrator also highlighted that as a large numbers of people were evincing keen interest in these sites, so the Authority has made a significant move by setting up a helpline number 81960-40008 where any person desirous of availing the benefits of this centre to apply for e-auction could approach for more information and assistance as officers/officials deputed at the helpline number are duty-bound to facilitate people.

Similarly, in a first of its kind initiative, the JDA is holding a special camp at Gandhi Vanita Ashram site between December 3 and 5 to facilitate and sensitise people about the e-auction. The camp has been specially envisaged on Saturday and Sunday so that the maximum number of buyers and investors can take benefit of this opportunity

The properties placed under e-auction includes sites at Urban Estate Kapurthala, Urban Estate Phase-1 and Phase-2, Urban Estate Sultanpur Lodhi, Old Jail site Jalandhar, Seed Farm Kapurthala, Canal Rest House site Jalandhar, Seed Farm Mukerian, Gandhi Vanita Ashram, Old Hoshiarpur Road village Sheikhe and Chotti Baradari Part-1, Part-2.