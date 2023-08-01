 Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Volunteers and villagers bring sandbags in boats to plug a breach on a temporary bundh at Baupur village in Sultanpur Lodhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 31

The district administration’s reluctance to plug the 1,800 feet breaches on temporary bundhs on the Beas river in Sultanpur Lodhi has drawn a flak from villagers. The villagers say the government remembers them for vote bank politics but has ‘abandoned’ them during the crisis.

There is 600 feet breach on temporary bundh at the Baupur Kadim village and 1200 feet breach on temporary bundh at Ali Kalan village. These bundhs were constructed by villagers to save their crops and properties.

As the district administration failed to initiate measures, villagers led by Baba Sukha Singh of Sarhali started the kar sewa to plug bundhs. These twin breaches caused flooding of over 23 villages in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The state government has also directed the district administration to demarcate encroachments (homes in the catchment areas) of the Sutlej and Beas rivers.

However, villagers said their landholdings had been on the same spot for the past 45 to 55 years. As per the district administration, 1,040 houses across 23 villages were inundated due to floods. Of these 1,040 dwellings, 850 are outside dhussi bundh while 190 are in the catchment areas of the rivers.

Chandra Jyoti, SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, said, “These are temporary bundhs constructed by residents. Hence the plugging work was started by the people on their own. However, materials and sand needed for the work have been provided by the administration. Relief and rescue has also been stepped in these villages.”

The SDM said, “Due to standing water, assessment of houses in the river bed will be carried out in 15 days. A girdawari will be conducted to assess damage to crops in the catchment areas. The government has also sought demarcations and zone-wise mapping of encroachments in the river bed areas, which will be carried out once the water level goes down.”

Sukhpal Singh, SDO, Drainage Department, said, “These are temporary bundhs that have not been constructed by the government. So, we can’t plug breaches in these bundhs.”

Kuldeep Singh, from Baupur Jadid village, who lost his uncle days ago due to heart attack after floods hit his village, says, “Do governments think of our villages only when there is an election? Isn’t helping us their responsibility? We have registries for homes and pay all our bills. We have been living here for the past 55 years.”

He said, “No government leader or official visited us after my uncle died. Only MLA Rana Inder Partap came to meet us. The government teams provided relief from the bridge on the bundh and went away. We have been abandoned.”

Paramjit Singh from Baupur Kadim village said, “Our homes are older than the dhussi bundh. During floods, they suddenly started calling our bundhs temporary structures.”

#Sultanpur Lodhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

3
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Trending

Celina Jaitly says Pakistani journalist made false claims on her relationship with actors Feroz, Fardeen Khan; Indian govt to take action

7
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

8
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

10
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram

‘Horrendous’: SC raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

Two victims in video move top court for independent probe

Refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Oppn-ruled states

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states

Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...

Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for three freedom fighters

Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...

Bhushan aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in over a decade

Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

Farmers must get Rs 50K per acre as compensation: Panel

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh