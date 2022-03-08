Jalandhar district administration comes to aid of paralysed boy's family

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, march 7

The family of a 16-year-old boy admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh, for treatment after being paralysed, the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, provided financial aid (Rs 50,000) for the treatment of the ailing minor boy days after The Tribune had highlighted the family’s plight.

Inderdev Singh, secretary, Red Cross, Jalandhar, also visited the victim’s family at Dhada village in Phillaur. He handed over two cheques for Rs 25,000 each from the district administration and the Jalandhar Red Cross Society to the boy’s Aunt Kaushalya in the presence of the sarpanch of Dhada village.

The help was extended after a subsequent assessment sought by the DC, following which the family was found to be in need of monetary help. —