Jalandhar district administration to hold marathon on Oct 9

Jalandhar, October 4
The district administration Jalandhar is all set for holding a marathon on October 9 as Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday released t-shirts and route plan for the mega event here at the District Administrative Complex.
Renowned veteran athlete Fauja Singh and the first blade runner of India Major DK Singh would participate in the event.
He said it was need of the hour to revive sports culture in both urban and rural areas so that maximum youth could get connected with it.
DC Jaspreet Singh said the marathon would be held in three categories including 21 km, 10 km and five kilometers adding that prizes would be given to winners in different categories.
