Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 14

As many as 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) were dedicated to people of the district on the eve of the 77th Independence Day here today.

Over 2.5 lakh patients have already benefited from the existing 38 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district. These ultra-modern clinics offer 38 types of clinical tests and 94 different medicines to the patients free of cost.

Participating in the virtual opening of the 76 new Aam Aadmi Clinics across Punjab by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh inaugurated one of the clinics in Raowali village. He said the government had made a promise to people before the elections that quality health services would be delivered free of cost on their doorsteps. With the opening of 17 new clinics today, 55 such centres would now be operating in the district. These clinics would be helpful in easing the burden of patients in government hospitals.

Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, MLAs Raman Arora, Inderjeet Kaur Mann, Chairperson, Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Chairman, Punjab Agri Export Corporation Limited, Mangal Singh, Chairman, District Planning Board, Amritpal Singh, AAP leaders Dinesh Dhall, Surinder Singh Sodhi and ADCs Dr Amit Mahajan and Varinder Pal Bajwa also dedicated clinics in separate areas of the district.

Aam Aadmi Clinics were today opened in Raowali, Reru, Rain Basera (Side Hall) near Sant Cinema, Domoria Pul, ACP North Office, Dada Colony, Shaheed Udham Singh Charitable Health Care Centre, Lamba Pind, Sewa Kendra, Burlton Park, Baba Lal Dayal Mandir, Pratap Bagh, Sewa Kendra Dhina, Jalandhar Cantt (RC Board School Building), Qazi Mandi, Maqsudan, Garha, Focal Point, Driving Track, Jalandhar bus stand, Mohan Vihar and Basti Danishmandan.

