Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

As many as 211 new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached 76,260 cases. There is also no let up in the deaths being reported in Jalandhar. With as many as 3 deaths in the district, the district deceased tally reached to 1548 today.

As many as 72,298 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar have reached 2414 today. Of the 19,93,627 samples collected in the district, so far, 18,34,065 samples have tested

Kapurthala district reports 104 cases

The Kapurthala district reported 104 new cases of Corona today. The Kapurthala district tally reached 23,125 today. No new death was reported in Kapurthala today.

One succumbs to virus in Hoshiarpur

The district reported 277 new cases of Covid, taking the tally to 39,254 on Saturday. The district also reported one new death. The toll in Hoshiarpur has now reached 1,039. The deceased was a 65-year-old female of Possi block, who died at Raja Hospital Nawanshahr.