Jalandhar district reports 244 Covid cases, two deaths

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 25

Jalandhar district on Tuesday reported 244 new cases of Covid-19. With this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 74,887. As many as 69,464 persons have recovered from Covid in the district so far while the number of active cases has reached 3,888. With two deaths reported in the district today, the deceased tally in Jalandhar stands at 1,535.

The two, who succumbed to the virus, were Sheela Rani (78), a resident of Charanjit Pura, who was admitted at NHS Hospital, and Chand Kala Devi (70), a resident of Babu Labh Singh Nagar, who was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital here.

2,393 get booster dose

As many as 2,393 persons received booster dose on Tuesday as part of the Covid-19 vaccination booster drive. With this, the total number of persons vaccinated with booster dose in Jalandhar stands at 17,791. The booster dose was administered to people who had received both their Covid-19 vaccine doses at least nine months ago.

1,106 teens vaccinated

As many as 1,106 youngsters in the age group 15-18 received their first dose of vaccination on Tuesday. The health centres where the vaccination drives took place on Tuesday were ESI Hospital, Govt Hospital at Garha road, Mahavir Jain School and Maqsudan. Besides, vaccination camps were held at different school campuses too. Moreover, in order to give a fillip to vaccination drive in the district, the district administration has identified 271 schools to organise special vaccination camps for beneficiaries of 15 to 18 years of age group.

Nawanshahr reports 86 cases

As many as 86 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Nawanshahr on Tuesday, taking the district tally to 13,069. Those tested positive include residents of Urban Nawanshahr, Urban Rahon, block Balachaur, block Sujjon, block Muzaffarpur among other places. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in the district and the number of active cases stands at 511.

120 test +ve in Kapurthala

As many as 120 new cases of Covid were reported on Tuesday in Kapurthala district, taking the tally to 20,931. Those tested positive included residents of Kapurthala, Phagwara, Sultanpur, Bholath, Kala Sanghhian among other places. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Kapurthala and the number of active cases stands at 1,099.