Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

Jalandhar, February 12
As many as 50 Covid-19 cases were reported in Jalandhar on Saturday, taking the tally to 77,883 cases. No deaths were reported in the district after over a month. The district toll reamained at 1566. As many as 75,849 persons have recovered from Covid in the district, while the number of active cases stood at 468. Of the 20,41,671 samples collected in the district so far, 18,79,044 samples tested negative. —
Tribune Shorts
