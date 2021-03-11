Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner forms committee to evaluate sugar mill's Haryana land for dues of farmers

Panel to have 5 govt officials & 4 representatives of farmer unions

Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner forms committee to evaluate sugar mill's Haryana land for dues of farmers

Representational photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has constituted a committee to evaluate and examine the viability in terms of location of 155-acre land belonging to Phagwara-based Sandhar Sugar Mill, at Fatehabad (Haryana), so that the balance payment of farmers is made by the mill.

It may be mentioned here that Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill of Phagwara has to pay Rs 72 crore to farmers against the purchase of sugarcane. While, the Kapurthala-based properties of the mill have already been attached, the Fatehabad property will also be evaluated to pay the remaining dues of farmers by the mill. These payments have been pending to the tune of Rs 30 crore for the year 2019-20, Rs 6 crore for 2020-21 and Rs 34 crore for 2021-22. In a meeting with the representatives of farmer unions, DC Vishesh Sarangal, representatives of the sugar fed and the cane commissioner, Taxation Department, it was decided that in the larger administrative interests of the state and financial interest of farmers, it will be prudent to first have a survey of the location of 155-acre land in Fatehabad of Haryana to check its viability in terms of location and all other aspects, including any mortgage/other charges which the owner might have to pay to any other agency.

The committee will make a visit to the proposed location on June 13 and assess it by examining all aspects such as the market rate, outstanding dues and the possibility of disposing it in chunks.

After discussion with farmers, the constituted committee comprised Kulpreet Singh, PCS, SDM, Ajnala; Pawan Kumar, Naib Tehsildar, SBS Nagar; Navdeep Singh Bhogal, Tehsildar, Phagwara; Surinder Pal Singh, Kanungo, Phagwara; and Jaspinder Singh, Patwari, Phagwara. Besides, the committee will be accompanied by four representatives of farmer unions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

3
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

4
Punjab

'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

5
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

6
Punjab

To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government

7
Haryana

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

8
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

9
World

Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE; recovery not possible: Family

10
Nation

Protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown in parts of J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Entertainment

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Top News

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of “influential” people who got jobs on fake documents

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...

Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy

This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...

Cities

View All

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

Stamp vendors want raise in commission from 2 to 10%

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of ~1 crore at gunpoint

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Chandigarh: Pick litter as you jog

Covid: 76 more infected in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, active case count now 276

Mohali: Woman's chain snatched, suffers serious injuries

Kalka Municipal Council poll rehearsal held at govt college

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

Railway contractor’s Murder: ‘Key witness’ goes to police to record statement, jailed

Railway contractor's Murder: 'Key witness' goes to police to record statement, jailed

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Bonanza for NRIs: 7 buses to ply from Jalandhar to IGI Airport daily

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal erupt in Ludhiana over remarks on Prophet

14 years on, hydraulic ladder a distant dream

2 snatchers, 5 thieves nabbed

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire