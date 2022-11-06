Jalandhar: Drone grabs eyeballs with petal shower on nagar kirtan

Jalandhar, November 5
Even as traditional and religious fervour was a part of a nagar kirtan that was taken out in the city on Saturday ahead of the 552nd Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak falling on November 9, shades of technology too could be noted in the event.
One of the biggest tech attractions of the nagar kirtan was the showering of flower petals from a helicopter-shaped drone on the sangat as the programme culminated at Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Gobindgarh Mohalla here this evening.
The Panj Piaras led the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib decorated with marigold flowers during the procession that started around this afternoon. The nagar kirtan passed through important intersections including Milap Chowk, Phagwara Gate, Patel Chowk, Old Grain Market, Rainak Bazaar, Jyoti Chowk and PNB Chowk.
Verses from gurbani were recited all through the passage by various jathas. Another attraction of the nagar kirtan was the tableaux that included various traditional instruments including Mayuri Veena, Taus and Rabab used by the Sikh gurus for the rendition of religious hymns. Nihang jathas and children displayed their gatka skill. Various political leaders and MC councillors participated in the programme. Shopkeepers along the market areas had illuminated the entire passage and organised stalls of langar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...