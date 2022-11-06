Jalandhar: Drone grabs eyeballs with petal shower on nagar kirtan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

Even as traditional and religious fervour was a part of a nagar kirtan that was taken out in the city on Saturday ahead of the 552nd Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak falling on November 9, shades of technology too could be noted in the event.

One of the biggest tech attractions of the nagar kirtan was the showering of flower petals from a helicopter-shaped drone on the sangat as the programme culminated at Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Gobindgarh Mohalla here this evening.

The Panj Piaras led the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib decorated with marigold flowers during the procession that started around this afternoon. The nagar kirtan passed through important intersections including Milap Chowk, Phagwara Gate, Patel Chowk, Old Grain Market, Rainak Bazaar, Jyoti Chowk and PNB Chowk.

Verses from gurbani were recited all through the passage by various jathas. Another attraction of the nagar kirtan was the tableaux that included various traditional instruments including Mayuri Veena, Taus and Rabab used by the Sikh gurus for the rendition of religious hymns. Nihang jathas and children displayed their gatka skill. Various political leaders and MC councillors participated in the programme. Shopkeepers along the market areas had illuminated the entire passage and organised stalls of langar.