Jalandhar: DSR catching up with farmers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

Using the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, paddy has been sown on 1,000 hectares of land in the initial days until now in the district.

Paddy sowing started recently on May 20 and the department has to achieve a target of 54,000 hectares under paddy cultivation. In the district, 25,000 hectares of paddy was sown using DSR technique last year, while two years ago, around 15,000 hectares of paddy was sown using this method.

Officials of the Agriculture Department claimed that last year, in the initial days, the crop was sown only on 300 hectares. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Surinder Singh said they were hopeful that more farmers would adopt the technique this year. “Look at the increase this time. There is a hope that the final data will also reveal something positive,” he said adding that a survey was being done and the actual picture would be clear in the coming days.

He said an advisory to not sow paddy for three to four days because of rain was also released to the farmers recently.

As per information, other factors such as non-availability of uninterrupted electricity played a spoilsport. Sources said in a village near the Jamsher area, a farmer had to sow paddy using this technique on 17 acres, but he could only prepare two acres of his land because of no electricity.

An official however said farmers were adopting the technique on smaller areas like last year. “Although we want better figures, looking at the situation at ground level, the chances are less,” he said.

Notably, the government had announced to give Rs 1,500 aid to farmers who would sow paddy by using DSR technique. The aim is to prevent groundwater depletion. Unlike traditional methods, DSR doesn’t need much water and it also cuts labour cost.

The department has been holding talk shows on All-India Radio and Doordarshan to make farmers aware of this technique. Camps are also being held on daily basis in various villages.