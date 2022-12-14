Jalandhar: Educative session at Sanskriti KMV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School held a special interaction hour with the renowned educationist RP Singh, Joint Secretary, Skill Education, CBSE, for the school faculty. The session circled around the importance of skill development, resource development and retrieval in contrast to the present needs. RP Singh strongly suggested to the fraternity to inculcate the process of exploration and development of skills rather than imposing the conventional knowledge. Teachers must play the active role of facilitator as well as fine personality developers. Rachna Monga, Principal, in her address for the present dignitary and faculty, suffixed the urgent compliance of skill based education with subject integrated approach.

Spiritual Webinar at SD school

A spiritual webinar was conducted at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. All the staff members and Principal Priyanka Sharma participated in it enthusiastically. Vishwajeet from the Law of Attraction and Yug Nirman Family was the resource person and he motivated everyone to introspect ourselves from within. He also enthused about the importance of meditation in our lives and informed that meditation is not an action, it is an awareness towards the whole. The Principal thanked Vishwajeet and Kiran Arora for their valuable thoughts on meditation and advised everyone to maintain healthy lifestyle.

Mayor world holds ‘Honours Evening’

Mayor World School organised an annual prize distribution function, 'Honours Evening’. An exquisite and trailblazing show- Ashoka, the Great, was also showcased to acquaint the spectators with the epiphanic journey of King Ashoka. Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner, was the chief guest of the evening. Businesswoman Kamna Raj Aggarwalla presided over the function as the guest of honour. The welcome address was delivered by Principal Harjeet Kaur Ghuman. The fascinating shadow dance- Dancing Silhouettes, performed by the students arrested everyone with its amazing illusions through the magical interplay of light, shadow and dance. A vote of thanks proposed by the Head Boy, Atulya Malhan.

Cultural programme at St Soldier

An annual cultural programme was organised by St Soldier Divine Public School, Bhogpur. The students presented dance, patriotic songs, modelling, Rajasthani dance and gidda-bhangra. The students mesmerised everyone by presenting a short skit on the achievements of the country. Apart from this, the students of class 10th and 12th who got the best marks in CBSE board results, students who performed excellently in Sahodaya and inter schools games were felicitated by the guests. More than 500 parents participated in this function and enjoyed it. Director Amrik Singh read the annual report of the school and told everyone about the achievements of the school. Appreciating the talent of the students, Chairman Anil Chopra extended his best wishes.

Career counselling at Eklavya School

Eklavya School has initiated counseling to higher classes to provide a platform for the students to explore various universities in India and abroad. School Director Seema Handa remarked that the school plays a very important role in the life of students to choose the universities of their dreams. School staff members are connecting with global ed-tech companies and supporting students' first career exploration and college-application web committed to increase the access for millions of students worldwide. A team visited Eklavya school and trained the whole team for efffective counselling sessions and guided them towards the universities. The team registered them for various Indian as well as foreign universities. The students got individual counsellors, who will engage the students remotely, keep track of their progress and plan their applications.

Youth fest trophy for LPU students

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann honoured Lovely Professional University (LPU) students with 2nd Runner-Up trophy for Punjab's Inter-University Youth Festival. More than 3,000 students from 30 varsities across the state had participated in the competitive event. Winning a huge haul of 19 medals, including three gold, 10 silver and six bronze, LPU students were awarded with the trophy for exhibiting versatile talent for ‘Punjab and Punjabiyat’. LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated the winning students’ teams and their mentors on grand success.

CT group organises fashion show

The stage was set on fire when young models from different departments walked the ramp in an inter-house fashion show competition held at CT Group of Institutions, South campus. The teams from Fashion Designing participated in a fashion show based on an Indo-Western, Hip-Hop Club, Ocean and Real, Punjabi Vibes, Dewani Mastani, Vadhu Collection theme. The teams were judged by a panel of two judges namely designers Shelja, and a radio channel content leader Kanwarpreet Singh. They judged the teams on the basis of various parameters like choreography, looks, attire, walk, etc.