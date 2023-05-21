 Jalandhar: Endangered Species Day at Gurukul : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Endangered Species Day at Gurukul

Jalandhar: Endangered Species Day at Gurukul

KMV students take out a march to observe Anti-Terrorism Day in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: National Endangered Species Day was celebrated at The Gurukul School. A special assembly was organised on the occasion, in which students participated in various activities such as speech and poem recitation. School director Sushma Handa and principal Radha Gakhar explained the importance of this day to the students and motivated them to take steps together to protect the endangered species because it is necessary for the protection of our environment.

Apeejay students visit IIT-Bombay

Four students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus visited IIT Bombay for the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme of the AICTE and the Government of India. These four students were among the 45 students selected from the state for the programme. Harsh Dubey of MBA, Akansha Tyagi of BTech (CSE) artificial intelligence and machine learning, Kamalpreet Kaur of BTech (CSE) - internet of things and cyber security, including Blockchain Technology, Tanvi of BTech(CSE) - artificial intelligence and machine learning were selected the programme launched by PM Narendra Modi. The Yuva Sangam initiative aims at promoting national integration and cultural exchange among the students of different states and provided multi-dimensional exposure to them. The delegates went for a nature walk in the jungle area of IIT Bombay and spent quiet time at the lakeside. They also got the golden opportunity to visit Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.

Students take part in kickboxing

Shiv Jyoti Public School participated in the 20th Punjab Kickboxing Championship, which was organised by Punjab Kickboxing Association at DAV Edward Ganj guest House, Malout. Sports Coach of the school Nirmal Singh won a silver medal in the senior category of the championship in 94-kg point fight and bronze medal in kick light. Dr Vidur Jyoti, chairman and principal Parveen Saili acknowledged and appreciated his efforts for the achievement.

Govt School students visit IKGPTU

The students of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Kapurthala, Government Senior Secondary School, Kartarpur, Government Senior Secondary School, Maqsudan, Government Senior Secondary School, Phillaur declared as 'Schools of Eminence' by the government visited IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) (Jalandhar-Kapurthala campus) on May 19. The secondary classes students explored the opportunities in technical education. They also look at the facilities, infrastructure, campus life, hostels etc. They met with the faculty of each department and expressed the desire to take admission in a university of repute like IKGPTU. The dean academics, Vikas Chawla, facilitated the visit.

Book fair at Apeejay rhythms

Apeejay Rhythms, Model Town, organised a book fair and STEM Workshop for Grade Pre-Nursery to Class II on the school premises. Parents and the kids were invited to attend the event. Book fair served to promote the habit of reading in students. A wonderful STEM workshop was also organised for the first time in Jalandhar which supports the overall academic growth and develops early thinking and reasoning skills. Material and books related to augmented reality was also a part which combines the computer generated and real world environment. The content spaned multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory and olfactory. Sushma Paul Berlia, president, Apeejay Stya University, has always encouraged the kids to read by choice and not by compulsion. Principal Model Town Malkiat Singh, headmistress Pre-Primary Nidhi Ghai, headmistress Primary Namrata Sharma and the teachers were also present in the event.

Sports trials at Hans Raj Vidyala

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya is going to organise sports trials for players for the new session. Principal Ajay Sareen said trials for athletics, basketball, cricket, judo, wrestling, boxing, gymnastics, kabbadi, hockey, karate, kho-kho, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, wushu, fencing, handball, taekwondo, badminton, football, archery, shooting, cycling water-ports and dragon boat would be held.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

2
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

3
Nation

Over 2.31 crore, 1 kg gold found in basement of Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur

4
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

5
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

6
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

7
Nation

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

8
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man convicted of supplying cocaine, cannabis worth millions of pounds from Netherlands to UK and Ireland

10
Nation

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives 'in-principle' nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

The two leaders also agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation ...

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Claims it will destroy the Constitution

Will challenge ordinance: Kejri

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

Commissioner reshuffles property tax dept officials

Police solve 45-yr-old’s murder case; 2 nabbed

ECMO machine donated to SGRDI

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

VP Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Indoor shooting range turns into dining hall

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

18-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

Man held for duping via matrimonial sites

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Residents, exponents hail inclusion of gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Man suspected of killing mom-in-law dies too; probe on

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22