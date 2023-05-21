Jalandhar: Endangered Species Day at Gurukul

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: National Endangered Species Day was celebrated at The Gurukul School. A special assembly was organised on the occasion, in which students participated in various activities such as speech and poem recitation. School director Sushma Handa and principal Radha Gakhar explained the importance of this day to the students and motivated them to take steps together to protect the endangered species because it is necessary for the protection of our environment.

Apeejay students visit IIT-Bombay

Four students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus visited IIT Bombay for the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme of the AICTE and the Government of India. These four students were among the 45 students selected from the state for the programme. Harsh Dubey of MBA, Akansha Tyagi of BTech (CSE) artificial intelligence and machine learning, Kamalpreet Kaur of BTech (CSE) - internet of things and cyber security, including Blockchain Technology, Tanvi of BTech(CSE) - artificial intelligence and machine learning were selected the programme launched by PM Narendra Modi. The Yuva Sangam initiative aims at promoting national integration and cultural exchange among the students of different states and provided multi-dimensional exposure to them. The delegates went for a nature walk in the jungle area of IIT Bombay and spent quiet time at the lakeside. They also got the golden opportunity to visit Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.

Students take part in kickboxing

Shiv Jyoti Public School participated in the 20th Punjab Kickboxing Championship, which was organised by Punjab Kickboxing Association at DAV Edward Ganj guest House, Malout. Sports Coach of the school Nirmal Singh won a silver medal in the senior category of the championship in 94-kg point fight and bronze medal in kick light. Dr Vidur Jyoti, chairman and principal Parveen Saili acknowledged and appreciated his efforts for the achievement.

Govt School students visit IKGPTU

The students of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Kapurthala, Government Senior Secondary School, Kartarpur, Government Senior Secondary School, Maqsudan, Government Senior Secondary School, Phillaur declared as 'Schools of Eminence' by the government visited IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) (Jalandhar-Kapurthala campus) on May 19. The secondary classes students explored the opportunities in technical education. They also look at the facilities, infrastructure, campus life, hostels etc. They met with the faculty of each department and expressed the desire to take admission in a university of repute like IKGPTU. The dean academics, Vikas Chawla, facilitated the visit.

Book fair at Apeejay rhythms

Apeejay Rhythms, Model Town, organised a book fair and STEM Workshop for Grade Pre-Nursery to Class II on the school premises. Parents and the kids were invited to attend the event. Book fair served to promote the habit of reading in students. A wonderful STEM workshop was also organised for the first time in Jalandhar which supports the overall academic growth and develops early thinking and reasoning skills. Material and books related to augmented reality was also a part which combines the computer generated and real world environment. The content spaned multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory and olfactory. Sushma Paul Berlia, president, Apeejay Stya University, has always encouraged the kids to read by choice and not by compulsion. Principal Model Town Malkiat Singh, headmistress Pre-Primary Nidhi Ghai, headmistress Primary Namrata Sharma and the teachers were also present in the event.

Sports trials at Hans Raj Vidyala

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya is going to organise sports trials for players for the new session. Principal Ajay Sareen said trials for athletics, basketball, cricket, judo, wrestling, boxing, gymnastics, kabbadi, hockey, karate, kho-kho, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, wushu, fencing, handball, taekwondo, badminton, football, archery, shooting, cycling water-ports and dragon boat would be held.