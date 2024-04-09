 Jalandhar: Essay writing competition : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Essay writing competition

Jalandhar: Essay writing competition

Scholars during the annual prize distribution function at KVM in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Jalandhar: The Department of Political Science of PCM SD College for Women organised an essay writing competition on the topic 'Importance of voting'. Jaswinder Kaur, Assistant Professor in Political Science, delivered an enlightening talk on how voting empowers citizens to actively engage in governance and hold authorities accountable. Aastha, Navjot and Amisha secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the competition. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar lauded the department for organising the event.

Industrial visit

The School of Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, in association with Institution's Innovation Council, organised an industrial visit to Pioneer Mega Printers for the students of BBA and B.Com (H). The company is a manufacturer of printed corrugated boxes since 1977. It makes corrugated boxes, flute lamination, offset printing and automatic flat bed die-cutting machine. Managers addressed the students and briefed them. Rahul (Quality Head) and Vinay from the company took the students to various sections where high-tech machines were working at their optimum capacity. The industrial visit was arranged by Kunal Verma (Assistant Director, Training and Placements, LKCTC).

Akshar ceremony

St Soldier Divine School, Jalandhar-Amritsar Road branch, celebrated Akshar ceremony under the leadership of school principal Reena Agnihotri and other staff members. This sacred tradition, deeply rooted in cultural heritage, marked the initiation of children into the realm of education. In this ceremony, Group Chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated students and said that St Soldier Group creates a nurturing environment where every child feels valued, respected and empowered to fulfill his/her dreams.

Workshop on autism

The Department of Psychology of Apeejay College of Fine Arts observed the Autism Awareness Month and organised a one-day workshop on the topic, 'Moving from Surviving to Thriving' on the occasion. The resource person at the workshop was Atul Madan, who is a licensed clinical psychologist and is the Managing Director and Operational Head of 'Care for Autism' at Ludhiana. Madan said that today, one out of 36 children is suffering from autism and in extremely rare cases, if a child suffering from autism is detected on time, then with the help of therapy, it is possible that these children too can lead a regular life. In rest of the cases, people around the patient need to be considerate and deal with them patiently. Also, the parents of such children should be counselled about the ways in which they can understand how they have to adapt to kids with autism. Sheenu Kochhar, an alumnus of the college and psychologist, expressive art therapist and Head of Centre for Autism, Ludhiana, was also present as the second resource speaker at the workshop.

NSS camp

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a seven-day NSS camp based on the theme of Indian Knowledge System (IKS). During the camp, a new initiative has been taken to acquaint volunteers with the indigenous Indian systems of knowledge. To fulfill this purpose, different workshops based on various themes will be conducted, namely, Quantum Mechanics and Indian Philosophies, Modernisation of Ayurveda: Medical Pluralism in Post-Manusmriti World, India Knowledge System: Millets and Food Preservation, Ancient Indian Science (Vedic Numerology and Astrology): Modern Interpretations, Vedic Mathematics Sutras: Relevance in Modern Mathematics, Principles in Ancient Texts: Water Harvesting and Biodiversity Conservation etc. The inaugural session of the camp was chaired by Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi.

Science quiz held

The School of Life Sciences, Doaba College, organised an inter-departmental quiz to commemorate 'World Tuberculosis Day' in the Medical Laboratory Technology Lab, Department of Biotechnology. The competition was open to all students of the Department of Biotechnology, Zoology, Botany and Education. The event was aimed to generate awareness regarding national as well as global scenario on disease prevalence, pathophysiology, diagnosis and clinical management of tuberculosis among the students in addition to the latest research in the field of life sciences, and current affairs. The team that came first included Anju, Rishu and Jaspreet and the second winners were Varnika and Shafaque. Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, along with Dr Rajiv Khosla, Coordinator, Dr Ashwani Kumar and Dr Rakesh Kumar congratulated the winners.

World Health Day observed

World Health Day was observed at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. The Health and Wellness Club of the school acquainted students with the immense importance of looking after health, both physical and mental, through a speech and musical presentation. The students mesmerised everyone with their flexibility while performing various yoga postures. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij, in her speech, reiterated the fact that childhood is the stage when students must form good habits so that they continue to enjoy good health later in life. She advised students to take advantage of the facility of learning yoga in school and also devote some time to outdoor sports rather than playing games online. In another event, Dr Surjeet Kaur, a renowned paediatrician from PMG Children's Hospital, addressed the students on the tremendous importance of good eating habits and exercise for maintaining good health.

SMD Little Champ

The school organised a fancy dress competition on its premises. The objective was not only to blend learning with fun, but also give students a platform to overcome their stage fear. Students came dressed as fruits, vegetables, animals, birds, insects, community

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model

The school organised inter-school painting and patriotic group song competitions. Around 150 students from various city schools participated in the competitions. The objective was to help students unleash their creative potential 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

2
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

3
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

4
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

5
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

6
Trending

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

7
Haryana

JJP leaders Nishan Singh, Kamlesh Saini, Mamata Kataria quit party

8
Punjab

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

9
Diaspora

Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Pannun releases video challenging PM Modi, Rajnath Singh

10
Delhi

Comments on PM Modi educational qualifications: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

Don't Miss

View All
From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

Top News

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in WB blast case

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue

Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Huge quantity of lahan seized from two villages in mand area

Migrant held for spying in Khasa Army cantonment

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge

Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Delhi L-G slams ministers for refusing to attend meetings

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves four dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Police conduct mock drill to check poll readiness in Jalandhar

983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district