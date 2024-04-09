Jalandhar: Essay writing competition

Jalandhar: The Department of Political Science of PCM SD College for Women organised an essay writing competition on the topic 'Importance of voting'. Jaswinder Kaur, Assistant Professor in Political Science, delivered an enlightening talk on how voting empowers citizens to actively engage in governance and hold authorities accountable. Aastha, Navjot and Amisha secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the competition. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar lauded the department for organising the event.

Industrial visit

The School of Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, in association with Institution's Innovation Council, organised an industrial visit to Pioneer Mega Printers for the students of BBA and B.Com (H). The company is a manufacturer of printed corrugated boxes since 1977. It makes corrugated boxes, flute lamination, offset printing and automatic flat bed die-cutting machine. Managers addressed the students and briefed them. Rahul (Quality Head) and Vinay from the company took the students to various sections where high-tech machines were working at their optimum capacity. The industrial visit was arranged by Kunal Verma (Assistant Director, Training and Placements, LKCTC).

Akshar ceremony

St Soldier Divine School, Jalandhar-Amritsar Road branch, celebrated Akshar ceremony under the leadership of school principal Reena Agnihotri and other staff members. This sacred tradition, deeply rooted in cultural heritage, marked the initiation of children into the realm of education. In this ceremony, Group Chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated students and said that St Soldier Group creates a nurturing environment where every child feels valued, respected and empowered to fulfill his/her dreams.

Workshop on autism

The Department of Psychology of Apeejay College of Fine Arts observed the Autism Awareness Month and organised a one-day workshop on the topic, 'Moving from Surviving to Thriving' on the occasion. The resource person at the workshop was Atul Madan, who is a licensed clinical psychologist and is the Managing Director and Operational Head of 'Care for Autism' at Ludhiana. Madan said that today, one out of 36 children is suffering from autism and in extremely rare cases, if a child suffering from autism is detected on time, then with the help of therapy, it is possible that these children too can lead a regular life. In rest of the cases, people around the patient need to be considerate and deal with them patiently. Also, the parents of such children should be counselled about the ways in which they can understand how they have to adapt to kids with autism. Sheenu Kochhar, an alumnus of the college and psychologist, expressive art therapist and Head of Centre for Autism, Ludhiana, was also present as the second resource speaker at the workshop.

NSS camp

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a seven-day NSS camp based on the theme of Indian Knowledge System (IKS). During the camp, a new initiative has been taken to acquaint volunteers with the indigenous Indian systems of knowledge. To fulfill this purpose, different workshops based on various themes will be conducted, namely, Quantum Mechanics and Indian Philosophies, Modernisation of Ayurveda: Medical Pluralism in Post-Manusmriti World, India Knowledge System: Millets and Food Preservation, Ancient Indian Science (Vedic Numerology and Astrology): Modern Interpretations, Vedic Mathematics Sutras: Relevance in Modern Mathematics, Principles in Ancient Texts: Water Harvesting and Biodiversity Conservation etc. The inaugural session of the camp was chaired by Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi.

Science quiz held

The School of Life Sciences, Doaba College, organised an inter-departmental quiz to commemorate 'World Tuberculosis Day' in the Medical Laboratory Technology Lab, Department of Biotechnology. The competition was open to all students of the Department of Biotechnology, Zoology, Botany and Education. The event was aimed to generate awareness regarding national as well as global scenario on disease prevalence, pathophysiology, diagnosis and clinical management of tuberculosis among the students in addition to the latest research in the field of life sciences, and current affairs. The team that came first included Anju, Rishu and Jaspreet and the second winners were Varnika and Shafaque. Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, along with Dr Rajiv Khosla, Coordinator, Dr Ashwani Kumar and Dr Rakesh Kumar congratulated the winners.

World Health Day observed

World Health Day was observed at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar. The Health and Wellness Club of the school acquainted students with the immense importance of looking after health, both physical and mental, through a speech and musical presentation. The students mesmerised everyone with their flexibility while performing various yoga postures. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij, in her speech, reiterated the fact that childhood is the stage when students must form good habits so that they continue to enjoy good health later in life. She advised students to take advantage of the facility of learning yoga in school and also devote some time to outdoor sports rather than playing games online. In another event, Dr Surjeet Kaur, a renowned paediatrician from PMG Children's Hospital, addressed the students on the tremendous importance of good eating habits and exercise for maintaining good health.

SMD Little Champ

The school organised a fancy dress competition on its premises. The objective was not only to blend learning with fun, but also give students a platform to overcome their stage fear. Students came dressed as fruits, vegetables, animals, birds, insects, community

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model

The school organised inter-school painting and patriotic group song competitions. Around 150 students from various city schools participated in the competitions. The objective was to help students unleash their creative potential