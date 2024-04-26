Jalandhar: Events mark Calligraphy Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Eklavya School organised various events to mark Calligraphy Day to improve presentation skills and to inculcate habit of good handwriting among students. All students of pre-primary wing participated in calligraphy competition. The assessment was done on the basis of writing style, curves, patterns, legibility, neatness and beautification. All the students participated with extraordinary zeal. Chairman of Eklavya School JK Gupta encouraged the children to participate in the competition. Primary students did the calligraphy in English. They gave the presentation in different styles and fonts. A special class of Italic font was organised by educator Shikha for the students of Class V.

Kanupriya shines in academics

Students of B.Sc Sem III of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya bagged top positions in university exams of Guru Nanak Dev University. Kanupriya Sharma of B.Sc (non-med) topped the university in all science streams by securing 353 marks out of 400, Ishika got second position in university in non-med stream with 333 marks. Neha, Himanshi and Jasleen bagged 5th , 6th and 8th position respectively in non-med. Navneet Kaur secured 2nd position in computer science stream with 328 marks. Rama Sharma secured 2nd position in medical stream with 328 marks. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated students for their achievements.

Webinar on Research Methods

The PG Department of Commerce and Management organised an international webinar on ‘Fundamentals of new research methods’. The resource person for the webinar was Dr. Nandita Mishra, Associate Professor, Linköping University, Sweden, Ambassador, IIRC, London, and Country Director of HETL (USA). The objective of this event was to provide the essentials of new research methods. The webinar was conducted via Google Meet. Shikha Puri, Dean, Commerce Club, introduced the eminent speaker and welcomed her. The speaker explained the concept of research design and then deliberated on research methods, viz., quantitative, qualitative and mixed methods. Further, she explained inductive, deductive, and abductive reasoning for research. She brought to light that there are three main aspects of good research: exploration, rationalisation, and validation, for which inductive, deductive, abductive, and mixed research methods are to be used.

Environmental Education session

The Department of Botany, in collaboration with the NCC unit of the DAV College, orchestrated an Environment Education Programme titled ‘Empowering Communities through Recycling and Adopting Healthy Lifestyle’ (EMCO). Financial support for the event was graciously provided by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. The initiative aimed to sensitise the youth to environmental issues and encourage sustainable lifestyles through workshops, projects, exhibitions, campaigns, competitions, nature camps, and other activities. Dr Sapana Sharma, professor in charge of the Kashyap Biological Society, extended a warm welcome to all guests.

Students get scholarship

As many as 10 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College were awarded scholarship of Rs 50,000 by the Jat Sikh Council on Thursday in brief function held in the college office. The beneficiaries of the scholarship included Manpreet Singh, Jasmeet Kaur, Gursharanpreet Singh, Arshdeep Kaur, Jasalpreet Kaur, Kiranjot Kaur, Amrik Singh, Tarmandeep Kaur, Gurneet Kaur and Harjaap Singh.

IT fest concludes at DAV college

The Post Graduate Department of Computer Science and IT of DAV College, Amritsar, organised two days Inter-School IT festival ‘TechSpark’ on April 24-25. The programme was in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the best young minds of Amritsar region and its adjoining areas participated in four tech events namely Open-Mic Session, IT Quiz, Technical Presentation and Hackathon. Each competition offered a unique platform for students to showcase their skills and talents. The Guest Speaker Sanjay Gupta, Director and Founder of “Lead Systems” delivered an insightful talk on “Process Oriented Approach in IT” regarding the impact of IT in current digital era. Sukh Sagar Singh, founder of Silverplexus IT Company, enlightened the participants on importance of Smart Hackathon in today digital world. As many as 112 students from 16 schools participated in the IT festival. Medha Uppal of DAV Public School was declared first in Open Mic competition. Manya Malhotra and Anika Bhatia of SL Bhawan School bagged first position in Technical Presentation.Harnoor Singh, Kaya Kaur, Khushmeen Kaur, Amitoj Kaur and Deendyal Singh of Cambridge International School were jointly declared winner in Hackathon. Dariya Sharma and Kartikey Kakaria of DAV International School won first position in IT Quiz.

College organises ‘Awards Day’

SSSS College of Commerce for Women organized its ‘Awards Day’ to celebrate and applaud the achievements of the students. Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Randhawa, Former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, presided over the event. Director Jagdish Singh extended a warm welcome to the president of SSSS Managing Committee and all other dignitaries present on the occasion. Principal Dr Navdeep Kaur presented the college report highlighting the unique features and core values of the college. Justice Randhawa congratulated and praised the multi-dimensional achievements of the students.

World Art Day celebrated

Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, celebrated ‘World Art Day’ on April 24 with great zeal and enthusiasm to honour the contributions of artists and to promote the importance of art in our lives. The day coincides with the birthday (April 15) of the renowned artist Leonardo da Vinci, who is revered as one of the greatest artists of all time. As part of the celebration, a lively art competition was organised where the talented students of Class IV showcased their exceptional abilities through a variety of drawings and paintings skillfully depicting nature, Lord Krishna, mandala art and so on. The event culminated with prizes awarded to the winners and heartfelt appreciation extended to all the participants for their creativity and dedication. Additionally, a workshop was conducted to introduce students to innovative art and sculpture techniques.

