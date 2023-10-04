Jalandhar: Fancy Dress Competition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World Play School organised Cosmic Coplay – a fancy dress competition. The competition transported young participants to a world of imagination. The event provided a platform for children to showcase their creativity and self-expression.. This event not only encouraged artistic expression but also nurtured confidence and public speaking skills in budding talents. The competition saw little munchkins donning elaborate costumes, bringing beloved fairy tale characters, superheroes, and mythical creatures to life on stage.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

To commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School organised various activities on Meri Maati Mera Desh. The aim behind this was to pay tribute to all those veers and veerangnas who made their supreme sacrifice for the country. The students took Panch Praan Pledge affirming their commitment to their country. They also participated in various activities such as poster making, tree plantation etc.

Pledge to make school plastic-free

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt organised ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ where the school council took a pledge not to pollute the mother earth. They also pledged to make the school plastic free. President of the school Dr. Narotam Singh along with Principal Savina Bahl felt elated for the drive by the school council and took a pledge to make the earth a better place to live.

Mother-Child Dance Contest

Mother-Child Duo Dance Competition for UKG students was conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School. The competition was judged by Dr. Micky Verma, HOD Dance from Apeejay College, and Pooja Minhas, Assistant Professor of Dance, HMV College, who assessed the dynamic performance of the participants. 15 mother-child duo teams from UKG of kindergarten wing presented their dancing talent exhibiting coordination and rhythm. Principal Dr. Sonia Mago extended her gratitude to the panel of judges and appreciated the performance of the participants. The first prize was shared by Gurjot Singh, Samaira, Samarth Luthra, and Mridula. The second prize was bagged by Paarth, Ayra Kundra and Hanika Sharma. Third prize was bagged by Sia Rana. Consolation prize was awarded to Shivanya, Suvridhi, and Mannat.

Inter-School Sports Competition

MGN Public School, Kapurthala athletes exhibited a momentous achievement in the recently concluded Punjab Board Inter-School Sports competition at the block level securing the first position and making their mark at the district level. The management and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia extended heartfelt congratulations to its talented athletes and motivated them to work hard to achieve more such goals.

‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ Campaign

As a part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, an event was held at Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School. Under this programme, an early morning procession began from the school and passed through Daroli Kalan village in Adampur. Tree plantation was also done in the memory of the great martyrs. A felicitation ceremony was held in which 20 families of the great martyrs from different villages were presented momentum. Principal Ranjeet Singh shared his valuable words and thanked all the guests.

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

PCM SD College for Women participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign from September 15 to October 2 with great enthusiasm to inspire students and the society for cleanliness and sanitation. The campaign was jointly organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and aimed to foster community participation and ignite a Jan Andolan for cleanliness. The central theme of SHS-2023 has been ‘Garbage Free India,’ which highlighted the significance of waste management and cleanliness in our communities. The NCC cadets also organised a nukkad natak. Principal Prof. Dr. Pooja Prashar appreciated all the participants, cadets and the departments.

Cleanliness Drive

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary, CT Group of Institutions in association with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Jalandhar, came together to conduct a significant cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ movement. The event underscored the mission to make India free from the menace of garbage. Suraj Sharma, Regional PF Commissioner shared his thoughts on the importance of such initiatives.