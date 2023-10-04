 Jalandhar: Fancy Dress Competition : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Fancy Dress Competition

Jalandhar: Fancy Dress Competition


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World Play School organised Cosmic Coplay – a fancy dress competition. The competition transported young participants to a world of imagination. The event provided a platform for children to showcase their creativity and self-expression.. This event not only encouraged artistic expression but also nurtured confidence and public speaking skills in budding talents. The competition saw little munchkins donning elaborate costumes, bringing beloved fairy tale characters, superheroes, and mythical creatures to life on stage.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

To commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School organised various activities on Meri Maati Mera Desh. The aim behind this was to pay tribute to all those veers and veerangnas who made their supreme sacrifice for the country. The students took Panch Praan Pledge affirming their commitment to their country. They also participated in various activities such as poster making, tree plantation etc.

Pledge to make school plastic-free

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt organised ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ where the school council took a pledge not to pollute the mother earth. They also pledged to make the school plastic free. President of the school Dr. Narotam Singh along with Principal Savina Bahl felt elated for the drive by the school council and took a pledge to make the earth a better place to live.

Mother-Child Dance Contest

Mother-Child Duo Dance Competition for UKG students was conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School. The competition was judged by Dr. Micky Verma, HOD Dance from Apeejay College, and Pooja Minhas, Assistant Professor of Dance, HMV College, who assessed the dynamic performance of the participants. 15 mother-child duo teams from UKG of kindergarten wing presented their dancing talent exhibiting coordination and rhythm. Principal Dr. Sonia Mago extended her gratitude to the panel of judges and appreciated the performance of the participants. The first prize was shared by Gurjot Singh, Samaira, Samarth Luthra, and Mridula. The second prize was bagged by Paarth, Ayra Kundra and Hanika Sharma. Third prize was bagged by Sia Rana. Consolation prize was awarded to Shivanya, Suvridhi, and Mannat.

Inter-School Sports Competition

MGN Public School, Kapurthala athletes exhibited a momentous achievement in the recently concluded Punjab Board Inter-School Sports competition at the block level securing the first position and making their mark at the district level. The management and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia extended heartfelt congratulations to its talented athletes and motivated them to work hard to achieve more such goals.

‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ Campaign

As a part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, an event was held at Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School. Under this programme, an early morning procession began from the school and passed through Daroli Kalan village in Adampur. Tree plantation was also done in the memory of the great martyrs. A felicitation ceremony was held in which 20 families of the great martyrs from different villages were presented momentum. Principal Ranjeet Singh shared his valuable words and thanked all the guests.

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

PCM SD College for Women participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign from September 15 to October 2 with great enthusiasm to inspire students and the society for cleanliness and sanitation. The campaign was jointly organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and aimed to foster community participation and ignite a Jan Andolan for cleanliness. The central theme of SHS-2023 has been ‘Garbage Free India,’ which highlighted the significance of waste management and cleanliness in our communities. The NCC cadets also organised a nukkad natak. Principal Prof. Dr. Pooja Prashar appreciated all the participants, cadets and the departments.

Cleanliness Drive

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary, CT Group of Institutions in association with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Jalandhar, came together to conduct a significant cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ movement. The event underscored the mission to make India free from the menace of garbage. Suraj Sharma, Regional PF Commissioner shared his thoughts on the importance of such initiatives.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

4
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

6
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

7
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

8
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

9
India

Hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals; video goes viral

10
Sports

Asian Games: Parul takes sensational 5000m gold, Annu emerges on top in Javelin throw; India win 6 medals in athletics

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

Lake burst at Sikkim's Chungthang; flash flood alert as Teesta river water levels rise

Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing

Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...

Deotale-Jyothi pair wins compound mixed team gold

Deotale-Jyothi pair wins compound mixed team gold


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

SSP Gurmeet Chauhan summoned by Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel

68% of Punjab's farm fires in Amritsar district, no FIR yet

Rahul Gandhi back at Golden Temple for sewa

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Fire safety violations: Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder Prabir Purkayastha in anti-terror case

Tremors in Delhi-NCR, people rush out in panic

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome