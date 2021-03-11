Jalandhar: Fight over dinner bill claims life

Jalandhar, May 11
A railway contractor was allegedly murdered over splitting dinner bill on Tuesday night in Kapurthala. An electricity contractor with the Railways, Sukhvir was found murdered outside his house at government quarters at the railway station.
The complainant, Ravi, told Kapurthala police that on Tuesday he, along with Anil and Pal Singh, had gone to meet his brother-in-law Sukhvir and decided to go out for dinner. After having the meal, they returned to Sukhvir’s place at 11 pm to drop him.
After reaching the house, Anil started asking money from Sukhvir for the food they ate. Sukhvir promised him to pay his share tomorrow but Anil didn’t relent and the duo entered into a scuffle. However, all of them returned and Sukhvir went to his quarters to sleep.
After sometime, Ravi began receiving repeated calls that his brother-in-law had been killed and someone had dumped his body outside the railway quarters. On reaching the spot, Ravi found Sukhvir’s blood splattered body outside the quarters.
On Ravi’s complaint, Kapurthala police registered an FIR against Anil under Section 302 of the IPC and nabbed Anil.
