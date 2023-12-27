Jalandhar firm among Forbes ‘Best 200 Under Billion’

Jalandhar, December 26
AGI Infra Ltd, a real estate company based in Jalandhar, has earned a spot on Forbes’ annual list of ‘The Best under a Billion’. The list highlights best 200 small and mid-sized publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales above $10 million and below $1 billion for demonstrating outstanding performance despite prevailing global challenges like inflation and escalating funding costs.
It is the sole company from the state to secure a spot on the coveted list this year. The company’s annual sales have been featured at $30 million, net income at $6 million and market value at $62 million.
AGI Infra Ltd Managing Director Sukhdev Singh emphasised the company’s evolution from its inception in 2005 into a distinguished player in the real estate sector in the state as well as in the country.
