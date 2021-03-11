Jalandhar: Five absconders nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

Three persons who had been absconding from the Lohian police station since February 4, were nabbed by the Jalandhar rural police today. They have been identified as Sukhjinder Singh, Kuwinder Singh, alias Kinda and Nirmal Singh, alias Nimma, all residents of Lohian had been booked in a case under Sections 323, 324 and 326 of the IPC. They were nabbed by the Lohian police.

The police also nabbed another two persons who had been absconding in a case filed against them since March 4. The accused had been defrauding people in the name of sending them abroad. The accused, identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Sodi, and Kuljit Kaur, wife of Jaswant Singh, residents of Kang Kala in Lohian, had been booked under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act 2014.

Two held with intoxicating tablets

Two drug peddlers were nabbed with 300 intoxicating tablets by the Jalandhar police on Monday. A team under instrsuctions from Jalandhar SSP Swapan Sharma nabbed two persons on a bike with the intoxicating tablets.

The police said two men were intercepted riding a Royal Enfield bike (black, without number) at the Mohalla Mehatpur today. As many as 70 intoxicating tablets were seized from bike driver Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Kasba Mehatpur and Rs 21,000 drug money was also recovered from his left pocket. Additonally, 230 intoxicating tablets were recovered from pillion rider Jaswant, alias Santa, and Rs 30,000 drug money was also found from his left pocket. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at the Mehatpur police station.

In a separate incident, the Maqsoodan police in Jalandhar nabbed a man with 20 grams of heroin. On a tip off, the police intercepted a white Swift car (PB0-AE-0089) at the Adda Noorpur, Jalandhar and recovered 29 gram heroin from the car. The man riding the car, Jaspreet alias Jassi, a resident of Khajurla village, Phagwara, was nabbed and a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Maqsoodan police station.