Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar, June 3

With the Lok Sabha election results set to be announced tomorrow, the city is bustling with activity. Political parties, along with local sweets shops and florists, were seen gearing up for the big day.

Workers pack laddoos in boxes at a sweets shop. Photo: Malkiat Singh

Though no specific orders have been received from any political party, sweets shops have ramped up production, particularly ‘laddoos’, anticipating a high demand from the winning party or candidate. In anticipation of potential celebrations, these shops have doubled their usual output.

Naresh Mittal of Lovely Sweets reported that they had prepared 4,000 to 5,000 kg of laddoos, compared to usual 2,000 kg, to cater to the anticipated last-minute rush.

A vendor arranges flowers in Jalandhar on Monday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Political party offices are also abuzz with preparations. Workers can be seen setting up large screens and making arrangements to accommodate the expected gathering. It is learnt that BJP workers have also distributed flags featuring images of Lord Rama that arrived from Ayodhya, along with party flags, especially in areas with significant BJP support. Similarly, AAP workers are decorating their local offices with flags and standees.

Florists in the district also increased their stock, preparing garlands and flower petals. Suresh, a local florist, mentioned that party workers usually start buying garlands around noon when the election results become clear. Anticipating the demand, florists have readied bulk orders.

A BJP leader expressed confidence, stating that regardless of the outcome for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, celebrations are inevitable as they believe the BJP will secure a third term at the Centre.

