Jalandhar girl bags gold at karate meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

Gurmeen Kaur (17) has made the Jalandhar proud by winning a gold medal in the 53kg category in the All-India Women Karate Competition organised by Delhi police at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on March 7 and 8. A student of Class XI of Cambridge International School, Gurmeen had earlier also performed in various national and inter-district karate championships.

Talking to The Tribune, an elated Gunmeen said she wanted to represent the country at the international level. “My parents enrolled me in karate classes five years back with the aim that I learn self-defence but this learning has now turned into a passion. Besides, this traditional martial art has changed my personality and made me a disciplined person,” she added.

She said there were more than 400 players and her final fight was with a player from Delhi whom she defeated by 1/0. “This win has boosted my morale and I will now be preparing for the upcoming National championships to be held in the next few months,” she added. —