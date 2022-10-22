Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 21

A resident of Model Town here, Ankita Gupta has made the city proud by getting selected in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) by attaining 24th rank out of total 456 candidates who appeared for the interviews.

A passout from St Joseph’s Convent School, Jalandhar, and B.Com with LLB from Panjab University, Ankita took a year coaching from an academy in Chandigarh and relied on self-study since then.

“It is her hardwork and firm determination that has made her stand out in her first attempt in HCS (J) exam. Owing to Covid, she stayed back at home for over two years and used this time to study well,” said her father Ashok Gupta, who runs a business in electrical goods at Phagwara Gate market here.

He added, “My younger daughter is also pursuing law from PU. She, too, aspires to follow the footsteps of her elder sister. Both of them are inspired by our relatives who are in the same field.”

Ankita’s mother Madhu Gupta, uncles Suresh Gupta and Anoop Gupta and aunt Sushma Gupta expressed their happiness and said the result had set in early Diwali celebration in their house.