 Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior : The Tribune India

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Japsimran Kaur, a Class VIII student, at the television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior’. She has won 50 lakh points, which will be converted into money and given to her when she turns 18.



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 21

Japsimran Kaur, a Class VIII student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Suranussi, has made the city proud by making it to the ‘hot seat’ of television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior’. She has won 50 lakh points, which will be converted into money and given to her when she turns 18.

Her confidence and tattle-tale personality were very well visible on the show during her interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, she attempted all questions intelligently and logically.

At one point of time, she also made everyone emotional on the set when she shared her love for her grandmother Manjeet Kaur. Praising Japsimran’s love for her grandmother, even Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t control his emotions, and said he is just like her as he also has immense love for his grandmother. He also gave his blessings to her saying he hopes her love stays the same for her grandma and told her to remember the teachings she got from her as it is very important and one should not forget these teachings ever.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, 14-year-old Japsimran said seeing mega star Amitabh Bachchan and making it to the hot seat was like a dream come true for her. She said she worked really hard to be on the KBC and devoted extra time both at school and home to prepare for the general knowledge questions.

When asked when she started preparing for KBC Junior, and who guided her, Japsimran was quick to reply that it was her father who helped her throughout all this. She said her father Baljit Singh, an engineer by profession, also qualified for the KBC this year, but couldn’t reach the hot seat. “I wanted to make it to the hot seat for my father. He was so much into KBC that when this play along option was not available, he used to send answers by SMS”, she added.

Japsimran also gave the credit of her success to her mother Gurvinder Kaur, a government school teacher and grandfather Tara Singh. Also, she thanked her school principal and teachers for encouraging her and making her schedule at school flexible after knowing she was preparing for KBC alongside.

Baljit Singh, her father, said he couldn’t express his emotions in words and all he can say is that he is so proud of her daughter. “Those who think the show is fixed, and selective contestants are called, it isn’t true at all. Me and my daughter had followed the show religiously, and played it along every time. And today, all the efforts we had put in, had finally paid off”, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in 'phone sex' goes viral; his party calls it 'fake'

2
Nation

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

3
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

4
Coronavirus EXPLAINER

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

5
Nation

Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet

6
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

7
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

8
FIFA 2022

Argentina's FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

9
Punjab

Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

10
Trending

Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire; Indian govt tells states to conduct genome sequencing of samples

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today

Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...

Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert

Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert

Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...

Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China

Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China

Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

AAP stages walkout from F&CC meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police detain protesting UPSC aspirants

Delhi HC to Centre: Spell out stand on BIS as national standards body

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

Second term for BJP local unit chief

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes