Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Jalandhar, December 21

Japsimran Kaur, a Class VIII student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Suranussi, has made the city proud by making it to the ‘hot seat’ of television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior’. She has won 50 lakh points, which will be converted into money and given to her when she turns 18.

Her confidence and tattle-tale personality were very well visible on the show during her interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, she attempted all questions intelligently and logically.

At one point of time, she also made everyone emotional on the set when she shared her love for her grandmother Manjeet Kaur. Praising Japsimran’s love for her grandmother, even Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t control his emotions, and said he is just like her as he also has immense love for his grandmother. He also gave his blessings to her saying he hopes her love stays the same for her grandma and told her to remember the teachings she got from her as it is very important and one should not forget these teachings ever.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, 14-year-old Japsimran said seeing mega star Amitabh Bachchan and making it to the hot seat was like a dream come true for her. She said she worked really hard to be on the KBC and devoted extra time both at school and home to prepare for the general knowledge questions.

When asked when she started preparing for KBC Junior, and who guided her, Japsimran was quick to reply that it was her father who helped her throughout all this. She said her father Baljit Singh, an engineer by profession, also qualified for the KBC this year, but couldn’t reach the hot seat. “I wanted to make it to the hot seat for my father. He was so much into KBC that when this play along option was not available, he used to send answers by SMS”, she added.

Japsimran also gave the credit of her success to her mother Gurvinder Kaur, a government school teacher and grandfather Tara Singh. Also, she thanked her school principal and teachers for encouraging her and making her schedule at school flexible after knowing she was preparing for KBC alongside.

Baljit Singh, her father, said he couldn’t express his emotions in words and all he can say is that he is so proud of her daughter. “Those who think the show is fixed, and selective contestants are called, it isn’t true at all. Me and my daughter had followed the show religiously, and played it along every time. And today, all the efforts we had put in, had finally paid off”, he added.