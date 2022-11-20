 Jalandhar girl wins reality TV show 'The Dance Icon' : The Tribune India

Jalandhar girl wins reality TV show 'The Dance Icon'

Geetanjali at the show.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

Geetanjali — a student of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town — has made the school proud by winning the first prize in the reality TV show, ‘The Dance Icon’.

Geetanjali has bagged a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 51,000. The show will be broadcast on Zee Salaam.

