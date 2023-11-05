Jalandhar: GNA University

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Prativad, an inter-school contest, was organised at GNA University. The event not only focused on bringing forth the young talent but also nurturing and developing competitive spirit among the students. It received response from schools from all over Punjab who participated in various competitions like robotronz, Design C Pedia, auto brainix, best out of waste, spell bee, elocution, business quiz, voice of Doaba, volley ball, healthcare collective, LAN gaming competition, dance star of Doaba, photography, and young budding chef. The MOC of the event, Dr Disha Khanna, Dean, School of Liberal Arts, apprised the gathering about the annual Prativad 2023. The Chief Guest, Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Chancellor, GNA University congratulated the young students who grabbed the opportunity to meet and compete with their peers.

Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School

Harshdeep Singh of Class XII of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Sangal Sohal, participated in Kala Utsav 2023 -24. He bagged second position in Music Vocal (classical) at state level, which was held in the auditorium of Punjab School Education Board, Mohali. Members of the management and Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated him and his parents.

DAV Institute of Engineering

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) emerged victorious at the IKGPTU North Zone Youth Festival 2023. Team DAVIET not only secured the coveted overall trophy but also clinched the fine arts trophy and the dance trophy. Divjot Singh was adjudged the best dancer in bhangra, Mansumeet Kaur was declared the best dancer in gidda and Sumit was declared the best artist. Principal Dr Sanjeev Naval congratulated the winners. He also lauded the remarkable efforts of Dr Neeru Sharma, the Cultural Officer, Dr Rajni Sharma and Jasdeep Kaur, who played a pivotal role in guiding and nurturing the students.

Workshop on Entrepreneurial Skills

The PG Department of Commerce and Management organised a workshop on the topic ‘Empowering the next generation: Nurturing entrepreneurial skills in students’. The objective of this workshop was to motivate the students, inspire them to pursue their careers as entrepreneurs and give them insights on entrepreneurship. The resource person was Dr Pooja Sikka, Assistant Professor in Economics, University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana. She explained that entrepreneurship is not just running a business, rather it is a process of designing, launching, and running a new business. She also stressed that an entrepreneur must have the capacity and willingness to develop, organise and manage a business venture, along with any of its risks, in order to make profits.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

NSS Units and NCC Army Wing of Lyallpur Khalsa College (LKC) initiated a Voter Awareness Campaign. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh said that NSS volunteers and NCC cadets of the college should play an active role in the upcoming elections of municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats by motivating the people above 18 years of age to cast their votes. He added that youth has the ability to inspire masses and NSS volunteers and NCC Cadets of the college will do their best in this regard. During this event, District Nodal Officer (SVEEP) Surjit Lal pledged to cast vote without fear and discrimination. Certificates were given to the volunteers and cadets who participated in Voters’ Awareness Walkathon organised by the local administration at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Students of PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production and Red Ribbon Society (RRS) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya won state level reel making competition organised by RSS, Department of Youth Affairs, Jalandhar. The topic of the reel was HIV AIDS. The students, Richa and Reena, won certificates, medals and a cash prize of Rs 6,000. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated them. On this occasion, Dean Youth Welfare Navroop, in-charge Red Ribbon Society, Kuljit Kaur, co-in-charge, Dr Deepali, Head of Mass Communication and Video Production and Rama Sharma were also present.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised Diwali exhibition-cum-sale to celebrate the festive season. The event was jointly organised by the Post Graduate Department of Fashion Designing, Cosmetology Department, Fine Arts Department, Journalism and Mass Communication Department, Department of Textile Design and Apparel Technology, Department of Retail Management and Department of Hospitality and Tourism and the Faculty of Sciences. Fun games, selfie station and DJ added to the overall ambience of the day. A variety of creative items like healthy sweets and mouth-watering snacks, hand-made diyas, gel candles, home furnishings, jute bags, herbal soaps and a variety of decoration items like wall paintings, photo frames were on display. A cultural Haryanvi dance was presented by the college students.